The Quorn grain silo is lighting up every night in August.
The light show is illuminating a special feature each night as part of a Constellation Trail around the country for the first time in Australia.
Advertisement
The trail uses larger-than-life moving images to explore future themes of science in collaboration with artists, animators and innovators at Quorn as well as Port Pirie, Wallaroo, Karoonda and Barmera simultaneously.
The free, family friendly, colourful displays will warm up residents for winter and are billed as "bringing a smile to all".
Projected from sunset each night, the new storylines are unique at each site and are surrounded by other content.
Flinders Ranges Council Mayor Greg Flint says his organisation is proud to have the silo as a part of the trail.
"The silos will light up the night sky with more captivating experiences and even a special transmission from the future with screenings taking place from every night until August 31," he said.
"In parallel with these science-themed Stories in Light you can also participate in more than 30 inspiring science-related events that connect with the projected stories.
"Families, schools or other groups can enjoy learning about each region they visit on the wider trail."
He encouraged people to "grab some local tucker, bring your picnic chair or blanket to enjoy the sunset and watch the silo light up".
Quorn's venture brings science and art together by uncovering the region's focus on bush tucker and revealing a possible future for the area.
A new story about exploring the region is also launched.
Quorn has three new exciting features with one being a Self-drive Self-fly Adventure which takes you on a day out with Kev the Kookaburra and Kev Junior, using modern "wi-fly" technology to explore and discover their insights about the ancient Flinders Ranges.
The Pithi Kawi-Quorn Bush Tucker Trail story looks at arid lands, gorges and peaks and the evolution of edible, useful and delicious plants of the dry Far North to survive in extreme conditions, such as the intriguing quandong and ruby saltbush.
The future sci-fi story reveals the Year 3175 Quorn Bush-Foods Cook-Off where a behind-the-scenes video is recorded and there are interactions with celebrity chef Razz.
An exciting street party brings contestants and residents together to enjoy the great bush food flavours of the Flinders Ranges.
The trail is a new and unique festival trail "under the stars", building on the success of illuminart's Travelling Light Show that wowed country audiences in 2019.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.