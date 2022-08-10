Discover what's on around Port Augusta

MUSICAL NOTES
On The Terrace On The Road
Friday, August 12, Lea Memorial Theatre, 11.30am, presenting Chloe The Orchestra Dog, free event which is part of the Chamber Music Festival, for more information visit chambermusicadelaide.com.au
SOUNDING OUT
On The Terrace On The Road
Friday, August 12, Arid Lands Botanical Garden, 7.30pm; presenting Dark: Antikythera, free event which is part of the Chamber Music Festival, for more information visit chambermusicadelaide.com.au
STRETCHING OUT
Sunrise Yoga
Friday, August 12, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For more information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au
POPPING UP
On The Terrace On The Road
Saturday, August 13, Platform Gallery, 10am-11am, and Yarta Purtli Cultural Centre, 10.20am-3pm, pop-up chamber music performances, free event which is part of the Chamber Music Festival, for more information visit chambermusicadelaide.com.au
LIVE MUSIC
On The Terrace On The Road
Saturday, August 13, The Barracks, 1pm-3pm, Live and Local event, free event which is part of the Chamber Music Festival, for information visit chambermusicadelaide.com.au
GARDEN DELIGHT
Port Augusta Garden Club
Saturday, August 13, Garden Club Hall, Cnr Elisabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 10am-1pm, workshop topic - benefits of worm farming with presenter Peter Heidenreich. Receive a free native AirSmart plant for attending. Book a place with Shirley by text to 0439 725 929.
PAY RESPECTS
Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration Service
Thursday, August 18, Port Augusta RSL, 17 Fulham Rd, 11am, after service there is a light lunch and refreshments available.
THEY'RE RACING
Quorn Cup Race Day
Saturday, August 20, Racecourse Rd, Quorn, 11am-5pm, fashion on the field, free kids entertainment, TAB, food and drinks, shuttle bus available, phone 0429 990 405
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, August 21, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
