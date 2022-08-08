Local champion Ceri Nicholson won the women's division of the Elders Insurance Golf Classic in Port Augusta once again with a remarkable feat.
It was her 23rd win, just under half of the 47 years of the classic's operation.
Advertisement
Nicholson was among golfers who played almost 800 rounds at the highly-successful event in five days from August 2 to 6.
A feature of the program was the consistently-unfriendly weather with strong winds most days.
I was accompanied by only a little rain on the first day. Despite this, pretty much all competitors soldiered on bravely and, amazingly, some excellent scores were carded for the conditions.
The event was a positive example of what the Port Augusta Golf Club and the City of Port Augusta has to offer for both visitors and locals.
The club was proud to be able to promote itself and the city through staging this consistently-successful event.
Visitor numbers were excellent with about 145 travelling to play in the classic from in the order of 42 clubs around South Australia and a few from further afield.
Golf week committee chairman Ian Cocks and club president Colleen Milne both emphasised the club's appreciation of the visiting golfers to the classic, and for the many event sponsors, along with a commitment to continue to work hard to maintain standards.
The course itself was in fabulous condition. Decent rains over summer kept the course in a good condition at the start of the season, and though rain through the middle of the year has been modest, judicious irrigation has brought the course up magnificently.
The contributions of Course Superintendent Cory Keenan and his small army of volunteer workers have been the most significant factor in presenting the course as a pleasure to play on, despite the challenges of the weather.
The prestige events of the week were the championships on the Wednesday to Friday of the week.
The A Grade Men's Division saw Port Augusta's Mick Warren secure back-to-back titles with a very good 54-hole total of 222 in the conditions with Corey Fawkes from the North Adelaide Club runner-up on countback.
The Ladies A Grade Championship was won by Nicholson with a 54 hole total of 256 from Aimee Feltham of the Playford Lakes club.
Competition in B and C Grades of both men's and ladies' championship events were again very exciting.
In the Men's B Grade Championship, a chance browsing for events on the internet led Nick De Hey from the Lang Lang club near Melbourne to add the Classic to his golfing holiday, and in a fairytale result secured the B Grade Men's Championship with 255 for the 54 Holes over. Runner Up was Trevor Evans from West Lakes on 256.
The Ladies B Grade Championship had the excitement of a playoff, as it happens between two good friends in their first attendance at the event.
Bronwyn Clark from Millicent emerged successful from the playoff to win the Champions Jacket, with her friend Lyn Kiddy from Thaxted Park club left as runner up.
The C Grade 54 hole events were scored under the Stableford system.
Advertisement
In the men's C Grade Championship, local Merv Willis with 104 points held together to just edge out another local Mick Bosko on 103 and and a fast finishing Troy Reid from Clare with 102 points.
The Ladies C Grade Championship saw another first time winner, Susan Telfer from the Stirling golf club take out the Championship with 97 points over local Ros McRae on 96 points to top a successful week.
The lure of the winning a brand new Ford Puma from the Hole in One prize on No. 10 on Friday proved too difficult.
It is tough enough at the best of times and the stiff wind on the day made it even more challenging, although a few fine shots caused the presiding Ford representatives some anxious moments!
Catering was again completely undertaken by volunteering club members.
The meals on Wednesday and Friday were fantastic and well supported by locals and visitors.
Advertisement
Spinning wheels and other prizes such as daily $100 Drummond Golf vouchers and a Monster Raffle gave everyone the opportunity to be a winner, even if their golf scores weren't so great.
The club is delighted at the success of its 47th tournament and keen to maintain the status of the event.
The club thanks principal sponsor, Elders Insurance and all other sponsors for their fantastic support again this year.
It paid tribute to club members and friends who provide the many contributions that all help to maintain the welcoming family environment that the classic enjoys.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.