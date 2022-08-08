The Transcontinental
New full-forward stakes a claim to his position for Central Augusta with six-goal haui

By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 8 2022 - 8:37am, first published 6:48am
CHASE: A Central Augusta player closes in on an opponent in a previous Spencer Gulf League match. Photo: Ethan Nitz Photography

New Central Augusta spearhead Zach Evreniadis bagged six goals in the Bloods' strong win against West Augusta at ETSA Oval on Saturday.

