New Central Augusta spearhead Zach Evreniadis bagged six goals in the Bloods' strong win against West Augusta at ETSA Oval on Saturday.
The former half-back and midfielder showed his safe hands on the lead and long, straight kicking in what was a master-stroke of positioning by the Central selectors.
Evreniadis, a local police officer, was playing full-forward for the first time this year.
Central 9-8 (62); West 3-7 (25)
In dry conditions with a one-and-half-goal breeze, the Hawks made a game of it for the first quarter or so of the match before being over-run.
Some of the club's younger players were outstanding and the team never gave up trying.
The Bloods' secret weapon Caleb Williams played in the midfield and rotated around centre-half-back and centre-half-forward to have a major impact.
Midfielder Jack Muirhead roamed the ground picking up many kicks.
Wingman Ed Grover played a good four quarters and ruckman Mark Fuller controlled the throw-ups and field play.
Milo Press was among the stars and Nick Wedding was powerful at centre-half-back.
The Bloods will face a must-win match with Port next weekend and, if they succeed, they would have a mathematical chance of making the final four.
Best for the Hawks were Michael Curley, Charlie Ryan, Joe Packard, Austin Miller and Jack Fraser.
In the other local match - the clash of the Bulldogs - in the Spencer Gulf League's Multicultural Round at Central Oval, the South Augusta outfit proved too strong for the rebuilding Port.
South Augusta 17-11 (113); Port 4-5 (29).
Jamahl McKenzie kicked four goals for South while Clayton Milera and Trent Ritter each scored three.
Best for South were Cameron Tiggemann, Aziel Stuart, Paul Glass, Milera and Kareem Aitken.
Best for Port were Thomas Dickeson, Liam Hargreaves, Lawson Collins, Ryan Finlay and Ben Glover.
In another loss for the Lions, Solomontown had the upper hand by five points at the final siren at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday.
In slippery conditions, Risdon-Proprietary was eight points up going into the last quarter, but the Cats rallied to take the win, putting them on top of the ladder.
Solomontown 6-14 (50); Lions 6-9 (45)
Best for the Cats were Mason Munzberg, Joel Baker, Thomas Head, Jonathon Hayes and Lindsay Bearman.
Best for the Lions were Shaun Edwards, Dylan Aldridge, Joel Palmer, David Allocca and Andrew Wright.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
