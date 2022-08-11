Port Augusta is embracing its medical practitioners - or kulpi minupa - of the future.
The town's residents are in the midst of hosting an eight-week placement by seven second-year medical students.
The aspiring general practitioners, dubbed "cloud doctors" in the Nukunu dialect, have spent time at the flying doctor service, the hospital and Aboriginal health services to gain an insight into what it would be like working in the country, potentially at Port Augusta.
In what is a new way of medical training, the Adelaide Rural Clinical School linked with the indigenous community, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the University of Adelaide to launch the Kulpi Minupa Program.
Representatives from these groups and other medical agencies, including SA Health, attended the launch event at the Port Augusta Golf Club on Wednesday, August 10.
The students have had their costs covered with scholarships from benefactor Jill Hoopmann, of Adelaide, who was at the event.
"It is a wonderful project and I am delighted to help," Ms Hoopman told The Transcontinental.
She said she was inspired by her late grandfather, a doctor who had graduated 100 years ago.
Student Tarran Dunn, who was among a group of undergraduates from Adelaide, New South Wales, Tasmania and elsewhere, said the experience would shape "the rest of our lives and skills in medicine"
He said he and his colleagues had spent time with interns and surgical registrars at the hospital as well as gained an insight into Aboriginal health.
Kimberly Walters, a Ngadjuri and Tommeginne woman, spoke on behalf of the students who included two other indigenous young people.
"I would definitely like to come back," she said of the possibility of practising medicine in the northern city.
Another student, Lauren Fawcett, was from a Barkindji and Malyangapa background.
Professor Lucie Walters, director of the clinical school, said the scheme was a "high-tech, low-resource" medical training approach.
"If we want to create the next generation of rural doctors to work at the flying doctor service and in remote Australia, we need to train them for the environment in which we want them to work," she said.
"We need to think about 'high-tech, low-resource medicine'. How do we help people to have have clinical courage to care for people in rural and remote areas?
"You can do it by teaching them about medicine in Port Augusta.
"The program brings Aboriginal medical students and rurally-based students to Port Augusta where we are piloting the kind of technology that we need to teach them to work in places such as Port Augusta, Cummins, Arkaroola or Roxby Downs."
She said the students would work at the Pika Wiya indigenous health service where Dr David "Monty" Edwards is based as senior doctor.
"We want to make a whole lot more 'Dr Montys'," she said.
"This is the beginning of what we hope will be a proud future for the program."
Susi Tegen, of the Australian Remote Medicine Academy, spoke of the need to provide opportunities for aspiring medical students from Aboriginal and country backgrounds, possibly including those without financial support.
"Just because you don't have a lot of money, it doesn't mean you won't be a good doctor," she said.
"If young people grow up in rural and remote areas, it is more likely that they as graduates can deal with going to live in the country."
She said the academy would target Aboriginal and country people with potential for careers in medicine.
"We are waiting on the federal government to fully fund their places in medicine," she said.
She said Kulpi Marupi involved working with a group of students who had rural-and-remote experience.
"The idea is to attract second-year students to country medicine," she said.
Ms Tegen paid tribute to the students' benefactor, saying Ms Hoopmann had offered a "beautiful donation and sponsorship".
The event was attended by Giles MP Eddie Hughes, whose electorate covers the west-side of Port Augusta, and Independent Stuart MP Geoff Brock whose area takes in the east-side.
Mayor Brett Benbow, who was accompanied by his wife, Kristen, welcomed the students.
"There are a lot of things you can do while living in Port Augusta," he said, referring to nearby tourist attractions.
But he added: "We do need doctors."
The program's team leader is Dr James Padley, the rural mentor with the flying doctor service.
He said he moved "in and out" of the region while pursuing the best outcome for the would-be general practitioners.
The need for doctors in the country is even more crucial given a recent federal government decision.
The ruling will release migrant general practitioners from having to spend time in rural areas before moving to areas of higher population.
An even-handed stance was adopted by the Australian Medical Association regarding the decision.
The association's South Australian president Dr Michelle Atchison said it could be good for some migrant doctors who might struggle with the Australian culture outside the big cities.
But there was no sign of such tension among the students as they mingled with the mayor, the politicians and town representatives.
Expanding on her financial gift to the students, Ms Hoopmann said she managed a scholarship fund that was bequeathed by her father, the late Don Hoopmann.
Don Hoopman was a police officer, but his father was among the first general practitioners in the Barossa Valley.
The grandfather had attended Prince Alfred College under a scholarship, enabling him to later take a medical degree at university.
Ms Hoopman said this had given her grandfather a good start and she wanted to help other young people into medicine in the same way.
"What a brilliant way to channel our funds," she said.
At the start of the gathering. Port Augusta's Uncle Lindsay Thomas, cloaked in a kangaroo skin, offered a Welcome to Country so people could "walk in harmony with us".
Mr Thomas and clinical school researcher Kym Thomas came up with the Nukunu expression "cloud doctors" as the name of the program.
"It is connected to the flying doctor, in our language that is what it means," said Uncle Lindsay.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
