Quorn buzzed with excitement at the inaugural Quandong Festival.
But the celebrations had a practical side, too, with Flinders Ranges Council Mayor Greg Flint saying it had renewed the focus on sustainable farming.
"This is so relevant now as we continue to deal with drought in the region," he said.
The event brought Quorn to life again after the district had suffered the dry weather and effects of COVID-19.
Backed by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal through funding from the federal government's Future Drought Fund and South Australian Arid Lands and curated by Warndu, the festival helped to put the town on the map as the "native food capital of Australia".
Mr Flint said that the success of the festival was being felt with residents and business still in high spirits.
"The festival was fantastic and a huge success in attracting about 3000 and has created a real buzz around the town and wider region," he said.
The focus on sustainable farming and living and drought resistance attracted renowned presenters and celebrities.
The program featured workshops, discussions, exhibitions, activities, book signing, speakers, live music and, of course, a menu featuring native food and condiments.
Business and community groups took part in the festival.
"They 'owned' it which is just what we want," Mr Flint said.
Quorn's kindergarten even had quandong marshmallow on sale to show the diversity of the native fruit.
The Great Quandong Pie competition attracted an impressive array of entries in the pie and condiments sections with sweet and savoury pies in the mix.
"The judges had a really tough job of tasting all the quandong variations," Mr Flint said.
"The creativity was amazing and everyone put in such a great effort."
Many "satellite" events were part of the festival including degustation dinners and culinary experiences with guest chefs from around Australia.
High-calibre chefs Andrew Fielke and Barney Hannagan were back in the area showcasing their passion for the native food industry.
The festival ended with a working bee at Pithi Kawi, in the Quorn Bush Tucker garden, with guests including well-known Tasmanian author and advocate Bruce Pascoe delivering educational workshops and activities on native plants.
Mayor Flint praised the efforts of those involved in the festival as he looks to the future.
He said the festival had "captured the spirit of reconciliation" and was a celebration of agriculture adapting to changing climate.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
