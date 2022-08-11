A federal body investigating the affairs of the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association has been accused of breaching the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People.
This is the latest development in a long-running dispute between the community's Native Title common law holders and the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations.
Advertisement
The broadside citing the declaration comes from Vince Coulthard who says he is the elected representative for 3000 Adnyamathanha common law holders.
He said the Adnyamathanha nation considered that the office had also breached the Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) Act and the Native Title Act.
"They decimated our rights with the way they are dealing with our association," Mr Coulthard said.
"They have called our annual general meeting in someone else's country."
He said August 9 was United Nations International Day of the World's Indigenous people with the theme of "the role of indigenous women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge".
But he said the group was "saddened that an Aboriginal woman, Tricia Stroud, the registrar of the office, is disrespecting the preservation of Adnyamathanha women's culture and customs".
"In the very first stages of the Native Title battle, one of the most senior Adnyamathanha women, a Muda Artu (law woman), who was also a named claimant for our Native Title, moved that all meetings discussing Native Title, including annual general meetings of the association, must be held on country," he said.
"This has now not only been a custom, because we always discussed our country in our own country before the 'invasion', but also for more than 20 years this has been our rule and continued custom.
"The registrar has refused calls to hold the annual general meeting in Adnyamathanha country, instead calling it in Barngarla country, which is not only against our traditional laws and customs, but is highly offensive.
"This is appalling on the International Day of the World's Indigenous People for an Aboriginal woman from different country to show no respect to our senior women, their cultural knowledge and our customs."
He said members would have to travel long distances to attend the meeting in Port Augusta, should it go ahead, and it was "disgusting for the registrar to discriminate against our people, especially our older people who live at Nepabunna and will need to do a 640-kilometre round-trip to attend.
The Transcontinental received a response from the registrar to the common law holders' statements and it will be published in a separate report online and in print.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.