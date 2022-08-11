The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Port Augusta-based indigenous leader claims registrar breached United Nations declaration

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Vince Coulthard was elected to represent Andyamathanha common law holders who total about 3000.

A federal body investigating the affairs of the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association has been accused of breaching the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.