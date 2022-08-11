Residents will be able to discuss a financial report from the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association at a planned annual general meeting.
The association has been under special administration for about two years by the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations.
Advertisement
Registrar Tricia Stroud, responding to criticism from Adnyamathanha common law holders (as outlined in a separate Transcontinental article), said the financial report had been the subject of "much misunderstanding and confusion in the community".
Ms Stroud was accused by the common law holders of breaching an United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People by calling the meeting on non-Adnyamathanha country.
"There are more than 800 association members, all of whom are also common law holders," she said.
"It is estimated that there are another 3000-4000 common law holders who are not members, but naturally have an interest in how the association manages their Native Title rights and interests.
"While the business of the annual general meeting contains no Native Title decisions, the office knows the corporation has on hand a number of Native Title decisions which will require it to convene a meeting of common law holders to undertake the necessary consultation and consent process to make those decisions."
She said the association had asked the Rangelea trust - which is the subject of Supreme Court action - to provide the list of common law holders to help with calling such a meeting.
"Rangelea has continually refused this request so securing access to this list is one of the matters before the court," she said.
"For the annual general meeting, as there is no board, the special administrator has responsibility for determining the meeting's location.
"The special administrator sought the views of the Culture, Heritage and Native Title committee (CHANT) which determined that Port Augusta was the preferred location.
"The office supports the decision of the special administrator and CHANT to hold the meeting in Port Augusta for reasons of access and on the basis it will not be considering any matters about country which common law holders would make on country.
"If the association's members want to amend their rules to stipulate locations for member meetings, the office would support this change to the rule book."
She said the office lacked any powers to cancel an annual general meeting, but would agree to review this.
The office had not been asked to perform any role in the running of the meeting.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.