South Augusta hold on to top position in table tennis

South Augusta Bulldogs have a one game lead at the top of the table after round 11 of table tennis as the competition hots up in the lead up to the finals.
South Augusta Bulldogs went down to bottom team Stirling North Crows 6 rubbers to 10 rubbers in a one sided game when the number one player David Schooling pulled out of the team with a hamstring injury for the weekends football. T
his could be a decisive injury as David is their best player and without him Bulldogs will be in big trouble.
Best players for Bulldogs were hard to pick with Tim Clarke with two wins and Jed Waterworth and Whalley Yates one win each and for the Crows Wes Yates continued his good form with a great display of hard hatting Table tennis with three singles wins, Josh Holden two wins and Murray Scholz one win.
Best match for the night was when Whalley Yates defeated Murray Scholz 12-10 in the fourth set.
In the other match Augusta Park Eagles 6 rubbers lost to Westside Hawks 10 rubbers in another good game by the Hawks who move into second position and a chance for the double chance.
For the Eagles Josh Scurrah continues his good form with two wins and Miriam Gregurke one win and for the winners Karl Chamberlain had two wins and Ayrton Franke three wins, David Christie and Jerome one win.
Best matches for the night included Ayrton Franke defeating Josh Scurrah 11/1 in the fifth set, Ayrton defeating Stuart Beaton 11-8 in the fifth set and what could have been the upset of the season Karl Chamberlain defeated Miriam Gregurke 11-9 in the fifth, bad luck to Miriam, who has moved up the order and really improved this year.
In the juniors Tayla Yates had a good night with two wins and James Davies also performing with two wins in a great display.
Ayrton Franke had a great night to win the Senior best player and James Davies the junior award with 2 good wins.
Wes Yates , Josh Scurrah and David Schooling will fight it out for the Most Consistent Award this year and there is not much between them so far and every win will count over the next 4 weeks before the finals.
The match against Jamestown this week will decide who has the best competition in the Far North area with Jamestown slight favourites at this stage.
