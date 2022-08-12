The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Adults make way for junior footballers as Auskick Port Augusta attendance sets record

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:15am, first published 4:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More juniors than ever before kicked, handballed and marked their way through an Auskick session in Port Augusta.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.