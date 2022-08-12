More juniors than ever before kicked, handballed and marked their way through an Auskick session in Port Augusta.
The youngsters were at the national skills course at the South Augusta Football Club footy, family and fun day at Central Oval.
With 120 kids turning out, they smashed the attendance record.
Unlike some previous years, the event on August 7 was in perfect weather.
With the co-operation of the Port Augusta Junior Football League, all three Port Augusta clubs supported their teams as more than 500 came through the gate.
The crowd watched inter-club matches at Auskick, under nine and under 11 levels and two women's football matches against South Whyalla.
Early morning and post-match hunger pains were soothed by the Lions Club's donuts and hot chips, a huge barbecue and popular coffee and cake stalls.
Club mascot Bruiser the Bulldog was was mobbed by players when they finished their matches.
The initiative was devised to say "thanks" to Sundrop tomato farm for what the club says is "magnificent support of Port Augusta football in the past four seasons".
Fellow sponsors Saltbush Surf, Terry Gardiner Meats and Smallgoods, North East Isuzu, Cup and Cone were also acknowledged throughout the day.
Auskick co-ordinators Jake and Megan Collins were praised for putting the event together.
A club spokesman offered thanks to other coaches, volunteers, the all-important umpires, stall-holders, parents and, of course, the players who contributed to the success of the day.
Plans for 2023 have already begun!
