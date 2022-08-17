Discover what's on around Port Augusta

PAY RESPECTS
Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration Service
Thursday, August 18, Port Augusta RSL, 17 Fulham Rd, 11am, after service there is a light lunch and refreshments available.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, August 19, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
THEY'RE RACING
Quorn Cup Race Day
Saturday, August 20, Racecourse Rd, Quorn, 11am-5pm, fashion on the field, free kids entertainment, TAB, food and drinks, shuttle bus available, phone 0429 990 405.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, August 21, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park, 8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, for information call 0427 796 689
COME TOGETHER
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday August 23, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
60TH ANNIVERSARY
Vikings Netball Club
Saturday, August 27, Central Oval, 10 Augusta Tce, 6.30pm; evening with past and present players, supporters, supper provided, $20pp, dress code semi formal, tickets at Eventbrite.
ART FOR BEGINNERS
Resin art workshop
Sunday, August 28 at 1pm at the Arid Lands Botanic Garden. Have a crack at resin art and make your own serving board or coaster. Visit www.pineapplecreations.art for more information.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, August 28, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
MUSIC FESTIVITIES
Going Back to the Flinders
Saturday, August 27, Spear Creek Holiday Park, from 12noon until late, plenty of music and festivities to enjoy, proceeds to RFDS, byo chair, food and drink available, for more information 0428 822 644.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
