All three Port Augusta teams - South, Central and West - were humbled by their Port Pirie opponents in Spencer Gulf League football at the weekend.
In a match that was to have again staked their claim to the premiership, the Port Augusta Bulldogs were well beaten by the Lions at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday.
Proprietary-Risdon 12-12 (84); South Augusta 3-8 (26)
South now slips to third place on the premiership ladder behind Lions which are second and Solomontown top.
It now seems more likely than ever that fans will see a Lions-Solomontown grand final in a couple of weeks' time.
Lions showed their power in the second quarter by scoring 3-2 to one point and again in the final term with 5-5 to one goal.
Working hard to try to salvage Port Augusta's reputation were Kriston Thompson, Paul Glass, Caleb Ritter, Billy-Jo Russell and Stefan Horner.
Best for the Lions were David Allocca, Tyler Eckert, Aidan Jacobs, Shaun Edwards and Luke Patterson.
Jacobs kicked three goals for the home team.
Central was a mathematical chance of making the final-four when it went into the match against the Port at Port Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday.
The Bulldogs dashed those hopes with a comprehensive win.
Port 14-13 (97); Central 9-6 (60)
The Bloods are now fifth on the premiership table and the Bulldogs safe in fourth, although the Pirie club is unlikely to have a major impact in the major round.
Port got the jump on the Port Augusta visitors in the first half, but Central outscored the home team 5-4 to 3-2 in the last quarter.
New Bloods' full-forward Zach Evreniadis was again impressive with four goals.
Best for Central were Nick Wedding, Joshua Rigden, Mark Fuller, Edward Grover and Jack Muirhead.
Best for Port were Jarrod Smith, Lawson Collins, Liam Dreaver, Liam Hargreaves and Mitchell Collins.
Lawson and Mitchell Collins each kicked three goals for the Bulldogs.
West can look to next year to rebuild and regroup after another loss - this time to Solomontown at Central Oval on Saturday.
The Dragons are yet to win a match this season.
Solomontown 24-8 (152); West 10-3 (63)
The Cats were quick out of the blocks with 7-1 to one point in the first quarter and kept up a strong rate of scoring until the final siren.
But Dynamic Dragons' forward Hayden Warren led his team's offensive fightback with three goals.
Best for West were Warren, Ned Davies, Ty Harrison, Charlie Ryan and Michael Curley.
Best for Solomontown were Mason Munzberg, Corey Davey, Riley Hayes, Lachlan Knibbs and Ryan Saracino.
Dylan Boundy kicked six goals, Munzberg and Davey each four and Knibbs three.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
