Port Augusta's South eclipsed by Lions who have re-asserted their claims on premiership.

By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:12am
FIGHTBACK: New Central Augusta full-forward Zach Evreniadis was again impressive with four goals in a losing team in the match against Port at Port Pirie on Saturday. Photo: Warriors Eye Media

All three Port Augusta teams - South, Central and West - were humbled by their Port Pirie opponents in Spencer Gulf League football at the weekend.

