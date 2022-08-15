Vikings hold on against spirited St Josephs in Port Augusta netball

Match reports from the weekend's round of Port Augusta netball.
A GRADE
Advertisement
St Josephs rose from the ashes to scare top team Vikings who sensed it was in trouble at half time when Joes scoring efficiency was 25/28 (89%) compared to Vikings 23/36 (63%).
Joes' team spirit was high.
The fighting grit of Vikings did not waver.
It kept clawing its winning way to reduce the deficit.
In the first quarter Allison Pullen was a standout possession getter for Vikings in the midcourt.
Joes cleverly rotated three players, Harvey, Scharenberg and Winton to maintain fresh vitality to contest Vikings Pullen and E Myles.
Vikings goalers Harris and Freeman were relentlessly pressured by Joes defenders Breen and Dunlop.
Any loose passes into the goal circle were grabbed by the defenders. It was turnover dreamland for Joes.
Joes Janiak fed recharged goalers Horner and Hill to perfection.
At one stage Joes had a 4 goals lead.
The second half was nail biting.
Champion team Vikings woke up and retaliated with 26/35 goals as compared to Joes 22/33 resulting in a 49-47 win to Vikings.
Harris 28 goals, Freeman 21 goals, Horner 39 goals, Hill 8 goals
Best games Pullen, E Myles, Freeman, Horner, Janiak, Hill
There was a gasp of disbelief when Magpies fronted a full accomplished Railways team without Sulley-Beales, Packard and Jones.
Not to worry; Magpies had the positions covered with Jada Grosser, Tiffany Miller and Shaniqwa Stuart.
Magpies game plan was pulled together by the vocal encouragement and midcourt dominance of Brigette Treloar.
Advertisement
Surprisingly the first quarter was an even tally 11-11.
Railways stepped up the tenacity in the second quarter where goalers Teraleyha Coulthard and Tanikka Warren rewarded the turnover possessions of Singleton, Chapman and Venning to take the lead 22-17.
Magpies spurred on to chase the deficit down. Railways started to feel the heat. Magpies defenders Sophie Warren and Stuart had an impact in the goal circle.
Railways missed a couple of scoring chances. With seconds to go Magpies had the opportunity to draw the game but the ball hit the goal ring bar twice leaving Railways with the 45-44 win.
Tanikka Warren 15 goals, Coulthard 30 goals, Grosser 23 goals, Zada 21 goals
Best games Kennedy, Singleton, Fuller, Treloar, Hunter, Grosser
Advertisement
A Grade Table: Vikings 21 Railways 16 Magpies 15 St Josephs 4
The two top teams Magpies and St Josephs demonstrated top line talent. What stood out the most was the goalers accuracy under pressure.
Joes' Taya O'Dea 15 goals, Kaliyah Warren 13 goals, Magpies Jada Grosser 24 goals and Loretta Warren were equal to the task for their teams.
The winning factor for Magpies 36-28 win was brilliant defender Sophie Warren shutting down Joes scoring opportunities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.