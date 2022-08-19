Quorn's historic building, Buckaringa, is to be revived.
The Flinders Ranges Council bought the premises that used to be H. Matthews General Merchandise Store and plans to upgrade it for commercial or community space.
At a special meeting, council looked at a proposal to buy what is now known as Buckaringa and approved the purchase for $110,000.
Flinders Ranges Mayor Greg Flint said many councillors had long looked at "the wonderful building and jumped at the opportunity to consider its potential to help to revitalise the building as well as the town centre".
Council did building, pest and asbestos inspections before the deal and plans restorations and upgrades.
"We will remove the old sheds and fences and clear the backyard to link the building with the upcoming town square," Mr Flint said.
"We are obtaining quotes for painting the outside of the building which will be completed by the end of 2022.
"Next step is to have work undertaken inside to create rentable spaces for commercial business."
Council set aside grant funding for the renovation work and costs were obtained to ensure that this would be affordable.
It is envisaged that Buckaringa will earn a commercial return.
The building will be put out for registrations of interest for renting as a commercial space for one or multiple business or community groups.
"Internal renovations will be done, but this will depend on the needs of potential lessees," Mr Flint said.
"This is hoped to provide council with an opportunity to help new businesses entering Quorn and the Flinders Ranges or locals looking to start a new venture.
"Council looks forward to seeing the building reach its full potential."
He said feedback so far from the community had been favourable.
"The building had been vacant for some time so the community is excited as much as we are to see this come to fruition," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
