Port Augusta's traders are offering new scholarships.
In a boost for commerce, traders' group, Business Port Augusta, through the Business Port Augusta Advancement Scholarship, will provide a bursary for subsidised study costs for people wanting to develop skills to advance a Port Augusta business.
The contenders must either own, work for or be looking to start a business. The scholarships will range from $1000 to $3000.
They will be provided for study and costs for applicants who meet the criteria for the pursuit of advancement in their chosen field.
Scholarship funds are to be raised at an auction at the group's Gala Dinner celebrating the Rowe Partners Port Augusta Outstanding Business Awards.
Applicants must have been in their existing role for at least 12 months to be eligible.
Deadline for nominations is September 30 with applications to be sent to info@businessportaugusta.com.au
Successful applicants will be presented at the group's annual general meeting on November 24.
Meanwhile, Southern Flinders Ranges business opportunities will be explored at an upcoming forum
The project is linked to the multi-million-dollar development to upgrade facilities and tourist attractions in the Wapma Thura Southern Flinders Ranges National Park and the Mount Remarkable National Park, south of Port Augusta.
Tourism operators and those considering entering the field will get together to look at opportunities.
The Environment and Water Department and the South Australian Tourism Commission, backed by the Port Pirie Regional Council and Regional Development Australia Yorke and Mid North, will present the forum at the Port Pirie Sport Precinct at 9.30am on August 30.
it will highlight opportunities for business development and expansion resulting from an expected increase in visits because of the advent of the new national park.
Port Pirie Mayor Leon Stephens said the leaders were "excited about the possibilities that this project can bring to the Southern Flinders Ranges".
"It is a rare opportunity and we as a region must take advantage of it," he said.
Tourism commission speakers will outline the value of tourism and how operators can access a new $2 million Experience Nature Tourism Fund.
Grants from $10,000 to $50,000 will be available for new and improved nature-based tourism products and experiences in or near a national park or reserve with the fund opening on September 5.
Kelly-Anne Saffin, who is regional development chief executive officer, said it was an "incredible opportunity for the Southern Flinders Ranges".
"It could not have come at a better time with the Remarkable Southern Flinders project nearing completion," she said.
