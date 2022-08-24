Discover what's on around Port Augusta

60TH ANNIVERSARY
Vikings Netball Club
Saturday, August 27, Central Oval, 10 Augusta Tce, 6.30pm; evening with past and present players, supporters, supper provided, $20pp, dress code semi formal, tickets at Eventbrite.
MUSIC FESTIVITIES
Going Back to the Flinders
Saturday, August 27, Spear Creek Holiday Park, from 12noon until late, plenty of music and festivities to enjoy, proceeds to RFDS, byo chair, food and drink available, for more information 0428 822 644
ART FOR BEGINNERS
Resin art workshop
Sunday, August 28 at 1pm at the Arid Lands Botanic Garden. Have a crack at resin art and make your own serving board or coaster. Visit www.pineapplecreations.art for more information.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, August 28, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
READY FOR ACTION
Activate Inclusion Sporting Days
Friday, September 2, Central Oval, 10 Augusta Tce, Port Augusta, 10am-1pm; Whyalla Disability Inclusive Reference Group; join in and have some fun to register visit www.activateinclusion.com.au/events-1
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, September 2, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
MEDIEVAL FUN
Swordcraft Iron Triangle event
Saturday, September 3, 77 Essington Lewis Ave, Whyalla, 6pm; join in a tavern feast with authentic medieval style food, fun and frivolity. Various prices, books at trybooking.com/CBZUW or check Facebook page.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, September 3, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, September 4, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday September 13, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
GREEN THUMBS
Sophie Thomson Workshops
Saturday & Sunday, August 17&18, Aust. Arid Lands Botanic Garden, various times; 3 free workshops, free garden walk, bookings essential, visit trybooking.com.
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, September 17, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, great stalls and more are welcome, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts and more, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
