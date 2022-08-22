A mother's anguish is stretching hundreds of kilometres across Australia in a battle against her son's drinking problem.
Port Augusta's "Joan" keeps in contact by texting her son "Tom" in one of the capital cities where he lives with his own family including two boys who tried in vain to "cover up" their father's alcoholism.
Aged in his 30s, "Tom" dabbled in marijuana about the same time that he began drinking in his late teen years and recently hit rock-bottom.
"We were texting and he just blurted out, 'I am an alcoholic'," said "Joan" after agreeing to anonymously discuss drug and alcohol abuse with the Transcontinental.
"My husband and I knew for a long time that our son was an alcoholic, but he had never admitted it.
"He opened up to me about a bit of trauma that he encountered in his life with his Dad, but he realises now he was a good father."
Once again by texting, father and son ironed out the situation with Dad saying he was sorry.
"Joan" said she and her husband had moved around Australia and "Tom" had left home to eventually work in a capital city on the other side of the country.
"The stress comes from not being able to be there to help him," she said.
"For the past two years at Christmas-time we thought he was not okay.
"He had not really acknowledged it at that stage and hopefully he is starting to realise the situation.
"His boys have been traumatised."
"Joan" and her husband are doing their bit by attending meetings of the Port Augusta Family Drug Support group.
The group is led by Angela Tolley whose son took his own life after struggling with drink and drugs.
During the sessions, "Joan" talks about her situation and prepares herself for the next texting encounter.
"When my son opens up more, we will know the right words to say," she said.
"The person who is an alcoholic or drug user is going through a lot and so are the parents or whoever is caring for them.
"He has not stopped drinking, but he is not drinking as much as he had been.
"This is the frustrating part because we cannot see what is going on as we live so far away.
"I would like to see him give up drink completely. Hopefully, he will. There are always better things around the corner."
Once again, "Joan" used the word "hope", showing her belief that better times are to come.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
