Young Hawks footballer Terelle McKenzie made West Augusta proud as the club struggled against the Lions at Memorial Oval in Port Augusta on Saturday.
McKenzie had a couple of shots at goal, scoring one major, and took several spectacular marks.
West was overcome by the strength of Proprietary-Risdon on every line as the home team won the contests and forced the ball forward.
On a few occasions, the Lions took the ball forward directly from the centre ball-up to kick goals.
Proprietary-Risdon 25-20 (170); West Augusta 5-4 (34)
The win restores the Lions to second position on the Spencer Gulf League premiership ladder behind Solomontown.
Conditions were sunny with wind blowing across the ground. Neither team had an advantage.
Home-team rover Dylan Aldridge belied his smaller stature to kick seven goals, many from high leaps to mark the ball.
Feeding the ball to Aldridge were midfielders Joel Palmer and Tyler Eckert and centreman Luke Patterson who kicked four goals.
Best for the Hawks were Kayden Bejah, Ty Harrison, Kade Ackland, Aaron Toome, Damien Kroes and McKenzie.
Best for the Lions were Jeramy Cameron-clay, Aldridge, Patterson, Palmer and David Allocca,
In the match at Central Oval in Port Augusta on Saturday, South Augusta survived an early scare to win by 41 points against Central Augusta.
South 12-12 (84); Central 5-13 (43)
Best for the Bulldogs were Cameron Tiggemann, Kriston Thompson, Caleb Ritter, Aziel Stuart and Trent Ritter who kicked four goals.
Best for the Bloods were Lucas Hill, Mark Fuller, Ryley Herman, Hamish Stewart and Declan Edwards.
At Port Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday, Solomontown was too strong for an inaccurate Port, winning by 68 points.
Cats 19-11 (125); Bulldogs 7-15 (57)
Ruckman Graham Cooke kicked four goals and Corey Davey and Marco Caputo each kicked three for the victors.
Best for Solomontown were Corey Davey, Lawson Munzberg, Jonathon Hayes, Mason Munzberg and Cooke.
Best for Port were Patrick McNamara who kicked three goals, Charlie Ward, Fraser Doyle, Nick Keane and Ben Glover.
Next Saturday will be the last round of the home-and-away season before the finals start the weekend afterwards.
South will play West at Central Oval, Port Augusta; Solomontown will clash with Central at Memorial Oval, Port Pirie; and the Lions will face Port at Port Oval, Port Pirie.
The premiership is still wide open with the Cats, Lions and South all having claims on the flag.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
