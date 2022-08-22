The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Youngster Terelle McKenzie was a shining light for West Augusta in a big loss to Lions

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 23 2022 - 12:16am, first published August 22 2022 - 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREVIOUSLY: Players fly for the ball in a West Augusta-Lions match at Port Augusta earlier this year. Photo: Marianne Curley

Young Hawks footballer Terelle McKenzie made West Augusta proud as the club struggled against the Lions at Memorial Oval in Port Augusta on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.