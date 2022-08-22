Vikings, Magpies draw in final round as teams prepare for finals

For Magpies to resume second position it relied upon St Josephs to defeat Railways and for itself to defeat top ranked Vikings.
That scenario did not pan out but not without Magpies striving to break through an unrelenting Vikings focussed on remaining the best in the competition.
Once again Magpies Treloar took command of the midcourt to keep the team up to pace with reducing Vikings drive through to its goalers Freeman and Harris both of whom took Vikings to a half-time 25-23 lead.
Magpies struggled to deliver its usual coordinated dynamic flair.
Vikings dampened Magpies free flow of the ball through the court.
Individual efforts from Sulley-Beales, Hunter and Packard to unravel the stifling situation was best demonstrated in the last quarter.
The whole demeanour of the game changed.
A sense of urgency surfaced from both teams.
As far as goaler performances went Vikings Freeman produced a 19 goals unblemished streak over three quarters to keep her team in touch of victory as compared to the splattering accuracy from Magpies goalers.
It was the nine straight goals in the last quarter from Magpies Sulley-Beales that turned the game into an exciting finish.
The Magpies magic glowed.
Vikings did react.
The one-on-one competitive attention given by opposing players livened up the court action.
Magpies were desperate to win.
Vikings were determined to hold tight. Turnovers in favour of Magpies and a last second penalty shot taken by Zada equalled the final score 53-53.
Best games Treloar, Sulley-Beales, Packard, B Myles, Freeman, Harris
Vikings McKenna sustained an injury as did Magpies Stuart.
Magpies next challenge is against St Josephs in the semi-finals.
Railways should not have been surprised by St Josephs unleashing a remarkable 14-8 first quarter.
Goalers Horner and Hill had an exploding 80% accuracy result the previous week against Vikings.
Railways had to regroup quickly.
Joes defence line was hot. Dunlop, Breen and Scharenberg had the measure over Railways goalers Warren and Coulthard.
The biggest nightmare for Railways was Joes midcourter Janiak who owned all the space available to her plus her uncanny ability to successfully deliver long drop passes into Joes goalers.
At half time Joes still had a 20-18 lead but the tide was turning in the second half.
Railways Warren and Coulthard hit an accuracy streak which was undefendable.
Railways grabbed a 29-28 lead in the third quarter,
The pressure felt by both teams resulted in a mistake ridden last quarter.
Joes had more possessions and scoring opportunities, but Railways accuracy tipped the scales in favour of a win 38-35.
Best games: Janiak, Dunlop, Breen, Glamuzina, Kennedy, Warren
Warren 17 goals, Coulthard 21, Horner 21, Hill 14
Railways will challenge Vikings in the semi-final.
