The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Vikings, Magpies draw in final round as teams prepare for finals

By Sue Dalla Santa
Updated August 23 2022 - 12:06am, first published August 22 2022 - 11:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VIKINGS 53 drew MAGPIES 53

For Magpies to resume second position it relied upon St Josephs to defeat Railways and for itself to defeat top ranked Vikings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.