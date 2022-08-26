Thousands of residents of Port Augusta, Port Pirie and Whyalla will be offering a toast with a glass of water when the region's pipeline from the River Murray is finally renewed.
The start of SA Water's 40-year-long rebuilding of the Morgan-Whyalla Pipeline has been delayed until 2023 because of environmental reasons.
Advertisement
The agency has given priority to extra monitoring to help protect a newly-listed threatened native flora and fauna community.
Stretches of pipeline planned for replacement are in the Mallee Bird Community of the Murray-Darling Depression Bioregion which was recently listed as a new Threatened Ecological Community by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
The Mallee Bird Community is a group of 20 bird species - including the Malleefowl and Black-eared Minor which are now considered Nationally Endangered - that depend on big areas of mallee vegetation with habitat loss one of the main factors for its listing.
The agency's senior manager of capital delivery, Peter Seltsikas, said the pause would provide time to do an environmental assessment to minimise any potential impact.
"This is the first project in the area that needs to consider the threatened community and we want to deliver an important infrastructure upgrade that is underpinned by ecological preservation," he said.
"With the listing happening after pipeline project design, planning and procurement were underway, we had to quickly change approach and do the right thing for both our customers and the environment.
"We are now working through an assessment process with a range of field investigations and spatial monitoring which we expect to submit to the department later this year.
"By looking at stretches of the pipeline in low-risk areas first, such as land cleared for farming, we will keep the project moving as they will become the focus for therenewal program.
"To plan for future stages, our work will consider the entire 358 kilometres of the pipeline - ensuring we have an overview right up front, to better inform our construction plan for the project."
Mr Seltsikas said that connecting with businesses remained important.
"As we get closer to construction starting, we will touch base with interested businesses to understand how they can support the project - whether it be accommodation, catering or construction services," he said.
"Importantly, a reliable water supply to our customers remains secure with regular maintenance and inspections of the pipeline ensuring it can continue servicing our regional network."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.