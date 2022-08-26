The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Major project to renew the crucial Morgan-Whyalla pipeline is expected to last 40 years

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 26 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An epic pipeline from Morgan, on the RIver Murray, to Port Augusta, Port Pirie and Whyalla in the Upper Spencer Gulf will be renewed in a project lasting 40 years. Photo: Supplied

Thousands of residents of Port Augusta, Port Pirie and Whyalla will be offering a toast with a glass of water when the region's pipeline from the River Murray is finally renewed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.