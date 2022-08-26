Whyalla's hydrogen future has been outlined to residents in a visit by key State Government representatives amid hopes of job prospects being boosted in the Upper Spencer Gulf.
Providing an overview to Whyalla City Council were senior executives responsible for three major projects - the Hydrogen Jobs Plan (incorporating the hydrogen power plant); the Hydrogen Hub (comprising private-sector projects) and the Northern Water Supply project.
Mayor Clare McLaughlin and council chief executive officer Justin Commons welcomed the team who gave an update on the likely benefits to residents from the nationally-significant projects.
Chief executive officer of Hydrogen Power SA Sam Crafter said the session was the first in a series with councils in the Spencer Gulf region.
He said this would ensure that they had a role in planning for the region.
"Local councils have extensive knowledge and are passionate about their communities so it is vital that we involve them in the planning from the early stages," Mr Crafter said.
"We recognise that developing a sustainable local skills base will not only benefit these projects, but also help attract further green industry to invest in the region to lead the global transition to a low-carbon future."
He said the team wanted the projects to provide "maximum benefit" for residents for decades to come.
It was encouraging to see the state government recognising the importance of local input and expertise into such a significant project.
"These projects will provide long-awaited diversification for our economy; increase our population; and deliver social and environmental benefits for our city and the region," Mr Commons said.
"A key aspect of the partnership will be minimising the potential for adverse impacts on our treasured cuttlefish sanctuary and the pristine Fitzgerald Bay, ensuring environmental management is prioritised throughout the life of these projects."
He confirmed that work was expected to begin on the $593 ,million hydrogen power plant in 2023 with operations starting by the end of 2025.
The government promised at the 2022 state election to build the project to boost the region's economy to provide "green" energy.
Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created during the building work.
The development is hoped to export hydrogen to such faraway places as Japan.
The plant would also produce ammonia for the world market and local users.
The likely site for the venture is Point Lowly, north of Whyalla.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
