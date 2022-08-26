Well-being group Health Focus Port Augusta has been nominated in the 2022 South Australian Community Achievement Awards.
The nomination is in the category of Community Centres SA The Loneliness Cure Award.
Advertisement
The organisers of the award say social isolation and loneliness are reaching epidemic proportions.
Anne O'Reilly, who lodged the nomination, said the group was a federally-funded Home Support Program involving the Port Augusta City Council and providing social activities and exercise gatherings for a wide range of older people in the Port Augusta region .
Health Focus offers programs to support older people. These include Bizzi Bodies Exercise Group which is "easy moves" for active ageing exercise for over 65s.
A Walking Group provides clients with a safe and supportive environment to enhance their fitness and improve their strength and balance while maintaining social connections.
The Lets's Keep Active program offers mental and physical stimulation focusing on wellness, health information, chair-based gentle exercise, a place to meet old friends and make new ones and the opportunity to go on outings .
The Friday scheme provides opportunities for people needing a higher level of support and on Thursday there is a men's social afternoon where participants have some great laughs, form friendships and take trips.
Ms O'Reilly said some clients had now started meeting outside the group for social outings "which is a fantastic result".
"Clients are checking on each other via telephone as well. During programs, they share information about their families and loved ones which then generates conversations," she said.
"Attendance gives the clients something to talk about with their families during the week.
"During the recent Joy Baluch Bridge duplication, representatives from the PW2PA Alliance came to Health Focus regularly to provide updates about the work that was being undertaken and progress made.
"Clients who had lived in Port Augusta for a long time could relate to the building of the original bridge back in the early 1970s.
"Other guest speakers help clients to connect to services that may assist them to remain living at home independently."
A recent visitor said they wanted to compliment the staff.
"The staff has been so welcoming. At the time I visit, the Men's Social Afternoon is taking place," the visitor said.
"The men have such a fantastic time - using skills, sharing memories and everyone is laughing and having fun. The staff are friendly, joyful, encouraging and kind. They are a credit to council and the community."
Bizzi Walkers group won a Walking SA award in 2021 in the Walking for Health category.
Finalists in the awards will be presented and winners announced at a gala dinner on Friday, December 2.
Advertisement
The South Australian Community Achievement Awards began in 2010 and are designed to reward the valuable contributions of individuals, communities and businesses.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.