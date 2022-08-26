The Transcontinental
'Bloody brilliant' as former South Augusta junior footballer achieves national selection

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 26 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:42am
Former South Augusta junior footballer Connor Rozee was named best-on-ground winner of the Showdown Medal followed by selection in the All-Australian Team. Photo: Matt Sampson

Port Augusta is celebrating after home-grown football star Connor Rozee was named in the All-Australian team.

Local News

