Port Augusta is celebrating after home-grown football star Connor Rozee was named in the All-Australian team.
It capped an exciting few days for the Port Adelaide midfielder after being chosen as best-on-ground in the Crows-Port Adelaide Showdown and accepting the Showdown Medal.
Rozee, who played as a junior with South Augusta, is an interchange member in the All-Australian team and the only South Australia to make the list.
His father Robert Rozee played for the Bulldogs and, in the 1980s, for SANFL club South Adelaide as a ruckrover - a similar position to that of his son.
Former South Augusta coach Gary Kernahan said the young Rozee had shown talent as a junior in Port Augusta before his parents moved away.
"It is nice to see a local up in the All-Australian team - it is bloody brilliant," he said.
"He was the only Port Adelaide or Crows player to get in the squad.
"He has got 'blood' in him from his Dad."
Rozee said it was "cool feeling" to make the team, but he was not expecting it.
"That makes it more special - something I will remember forever," he said.
He said his switch of position to the midfield in round five had been a big adjustment.
"I feel like I have been learning so much from Travis Boak and Oliver Wines, some of the great midfielders for our club," he said.
He rated his biggest challenge as being able to achieve consistent form rather than having "spells in and out of games".
He said his mother and father and partner were thrilled with the selection as were "the boys" in the Port Adelaide team.
"It is only my fourth season so I feel like I am still a bit of a baby in the competition," he said.
"Some of the players today - I was watching them on television when I was growing up.
"Coach Ken Hinkley had faith in me the whole time ... ever since I got to the club.
"My parents and partner have been 'huge' for me. That has allowed me to go out on the field and play freely."
In the Showdown, won by Port Adelaide, Rozee had a perfect score of 15 votes from the five judges to be best-on-ground.
With other Port Adelaide players, Rozee headed to Bali for a holiday on Friday, August 26.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
