Discover what's on in Port Augusta, region

READY FOR ACTION
Activate Inclusion Sporting Days
Friday, September 2, Central Oval, 10 Augusta Tce, Port Augusta, 10am-1pm; Whyalla Disability Inclusive Reference Group; join in and have some fun to register visit www.activateinclusion.com.au/events-1
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, September 2, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
MEDIEVAL FUN
Swordcraft Iron Triangle event
Saturday, September 3, 77 Essington Lewis Ave, Whyalla, 6pm; join in a tavern feast with authentic medieval style food, fun and frivolity. Various prices, books at trybooking.com/CBZUW or check Facebook page.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, September 3, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, September 4, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
READY, SET, RACE
Port Augusta Sporting Car Club
Saturday, September 10, Karl Petry Memorial Cup, practice 10am, time trials 11am, racing from 12pm, $10pp, U13 free.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday September 13, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
GREEN THUMBS
Sophie Thomson Workshops
Saturday & Sunday, September 17&18, Aust. Arid Lands Botanic Garden, various times; 3 free workshops, free garden walk, bookings essential, visit trybooking.com.
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, September 17, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, great stalls and more are welcome, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts and more, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
