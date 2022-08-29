A light is shining on the hill for Central Augusta's Ryan Struck who notched up his 400th match in the Spencer Gulf League on Saturday.
The beacon is beckoning him to hang up his boots, but as Struck says: "It is country footy and you never know what will happen."
Player-coach of the Bloods, Struck says the "plan" is to retire as a defender while continuing to coach the team.
But don't be surprised to see him running around next season.
Struck, 41, mostly a centreman-rover in his early years, has pulled on the jumper for Willsden, Central, South Augusta, the Wolves and West Whyalla.
He won the league's best-and-fairest Madigan Medal while playing for the Bulldogs in 2010.
Asked what kept him going to achieve the milestone, he replied: "Love of the game".
"My ability and skill level was high so you keep going," he said.
"I am my harshest critic, but because I could play well, I just kept running."
He is second for most A and B grade games played in the league behind South Augusta coach Jamie Boles.
He needs only another dozen matches to take the record so that may keep him going next year.
Team-mate and ruckman Mark Fuller had a special moment in the milestone match between Central and Solomontown at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday.
He kicked the ball to wiry son Tate Fuller, 15, for Tate's first mark and kick in league football.
Tate was filling in for an under-manned team and his father presented him with the No.37 jumper before the match.
Mark said at the time he had expected to encounter his son in the same team one day in B grade, but not in the A grade on Saturday, as happened.
Tate had his second kick after receiving a handball from Mark, but he missed the goals.
Mark has played 304 matches for Central, but was a Port Adelaide Football Club junior and spent time at Southern Flinders in the Northern Areas Football Association in the Mid North and Flinders Ranges.
This means he has a total of 390 league games.
Asked whether he would continue next season, he said: "Probably. I don't know. I will see.
"The aim was to play with my son, but that fell into place."
It was the last minor-round match of the season for Central, but they were unable to tame Solomontown which is on top of the premiership ladder.
The Cats 16-16 (112); the Bloods 3-14 (32)
Solomontown midfielder-forward Corey Davey polled three votes in the match to win the league best-and-fairest Madigan Medal ahead of Central's midfielder Jack Muirhead.
Davey was runner-up last season to team-mate Jono Hayes. He also will receive The Recorder Medal as best-and-fairest Port Pirie player.
Best for the Cats were Mason Munzberg, who kicked four goals, Thomas Head, Joel Baker, Nick Redman and Davey.
Best for the Bloods were Muirhead, Edward Grover, Jason Dare-Ryan, Deacon Pillion and Tate Fuller.
South Augusta swamped West Augusta in their match at Central Oval on Saturday.
The Bulldogs 19-8 (122); the Hawks 6-6 (42).
Best for South were Kriston Thompson, Paul Glass, Aziel Stuart, Kahran McKenzie and Billy-Jo Russell. Trent Ritter, James Weir and Edward Hannes each kicked three goals.
Best for West were Aaron Toome, Michael Curley, Kade Ackland, Lachlan Woodforde and Jake Gower.
At Port Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday, the powerful Lions steamrolled the home team.
Proprietary-Risdon 21-17 (143); Port 7-7 (49)
Best for the Lions were Dylan Aldridge, who kicked five goals, Luke Patterson, Anthony Oliphant, Joel Palmer and Luke Edwards.
Best for the Bulldogs were Thomas Faulkner, Charlie Ward, Ben Glover, Jarrod Smith and Patrick McNamara.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
