Finals series thrillers

PORT Augusta netballers took to the court for the first week of finals on the weekend with a lot a stake for each club.
Scores were close in many matches with tensions high with grand final spots on the line for winners.
Railways won by just one goal in the A grade while Magpies were able to stay alive and booked a finals match against Vikings.
RAILWAYS v VIKINGS
There was a lot at stake for the four A grade teams.
Railways had revenge stamped into its game plan against top team Vikings.
It was a 2021 grand final replay.
It took Vikings four minutes to score the first two goals without a Railways reply.
Railways defence line Fuller, Kennedy and Singleton unsettled Vikings confidence which hit hard in the third quarter with Railways goaler Teraleyha Coulthard exploding with a nine goals spree to give Railways a 35-31 lead.
Vikings, who have 60 years of existence, are not quitters and bounced back determined.
Goalers Freeman (17 goals) and Harris (23 goals) equalled the score at 40-40 with seconds to go.
However, Railways had possession and popped the winning goal 41- 40 to advance to the grand final.
Best player: Fuller.
MAGPIES v St JOSEPHS
St Josephs had a momentous task to dampen the high-octane spirit of Magpies.
The great first quarter by Magpies 12-5 was the lead that Joes could not catch.
At half-time it looked grim for Joes.
Magpies led, 23-14.
A midcourt position change of players by Magpies at half time was appreciated by Joes as it outscored Magpies 14-13.
This was a big fright for Magpies.
Changes were reversed in the last quarter and the magnificent Aysha Zada's 12 goal spree sealed Joes' fate.
Magpies 12-5, 11-9, 13-14, 18-9 (54-37) earned it a preliminary crucial battle with Vikings.
Best player: Treloar
Vikings saved itself in the second half against Magpies to win 14-12, 9-15, 15-6, 19-13 (57-46) to advance to the preliminary final against St Josephs.
Sophie Finch 31 goals, Casey Lukich 26 goals, Jada Grosser 29 goals, Georgia Irvine 17 goals.
Railways advances to a grand final berth.
Tia Buckskin scored 30 goals, Mikayla Hudson got 26 goals, Courtney Burgess netted 25 goals and Georgia Irvine shot 22 goals.
St JOSEPHS 40 d MAGPIES 39
It was a boomer of a clash filled with drama, excitement and wonderful displays of skill.
The nerves were pitch high. Magpies played without a goalkeeper in the first quarter. Goal defender Sophie Warren did a skilled job to reduce Joes onslaught into the goal circle.
Joes goalers Kaliyah Warren (19/21) and Taya O'Dea (13/19) capitalised on opportunities.Magpies may have started on the backfoot but responded to the challenge once a full team was on the court.
Goalers Kelis Jackson-Martin (13/15) and Jada Grosser (19/20) at one stage had Magpies a few goals in front.
Credit to Joes defenders Macey Badcock and Halle Scharenberg to earn turnovers to draw the game 32-32.
Extra time was played.
The match continued was goal-for-goal.
The Magpies team got a pass into Jackson-Martin with seconds to go was intercepted brilliantly by Joes Badcock.
St Josephs are a grand finalist, winning by one goal 40-39. Magpies will play in the prelim final is against Vikings Green who defeated its sister team Vikings Blue 34-33.
St JOSEPHS BLUE 29 d VIKINGS 18
It was the blistering second half by Joes Blue that stunned Vikings 6-3, 8-7, 5-4, 10-4 (29-18).
Vikings will play St Josephs Gold 27 (Addison Blinman 18/26 goals) in the Preliminary final who defeated Magpies 18 (Eva Crombie 12/14 goals).
Shamrocks played a stunning survival game against St Josephs 36-26 in front of two club legendary champions Shirley O'Reilly and Joyleen Heneker.
Shamrocks have the challenge of a preliminary final against Magpies Rebels.
Magpies defeated its sister team Rebel team 46-45.
