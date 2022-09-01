The Transcontinental
Identification system to be introduced as grog restrictions continue in Port Augusta

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 1 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:09am
Alcohol sales continue to be restricted in Port Augusta. Photo: Shutterstock

Tough laws on drink sales will continue in Port Augusta and there will be an identification system for customers to combat "anti-social behaviour".

