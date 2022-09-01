Tough laws on drink sales will continue in Port Augusta and there will be an identification system for customers to combat "anti-social behaviour".
The Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Dini Soulio decided that liquor restrictions would continue from November 1.
Advertisement
This came after a review of the trial for restrictions that had applied since February.
Under the restrictions, bottle shops will be unable to open before 11am and each customer will be limited to the following daily quantities:
Mr Soulio said he had submissions from groups including licensees, police and medical professionals and services including the Sobering Up Unit, Port Augusta Hospital and Regional Health Service, SA Ambulance Service, Stepping Stones Drug and Alcohol Day Centre and Aboriginal communities.
"Based on the review, there can be no doubt the sale and drinking of alcohol in Port Augusta results in significant anti-social behaviour, harm to the community and health impacts," he said.
"The restrictions have had a direct impact on reducing acute levels of intoxication and related harm.
"The later opening time for bottle shops has provided a much-needed window to allow support services to engage with people suffering from alcohol-related harm.
"These benefits outweigh the minor inconvenience to customers and tourists."
But Mr Soulio noted the effectiveness of the restrictions declined when daily limits were replaced with limits per transaction and licensees were no longer required to record transactions and require photo identification from customers.
To tackle this, licensees will be provided with app-based technology called ID Scan SA to highlight transactions of restricted items over a 24-hour time to support licensees identifying when a person has reached their daily limit.
"This app is available on iPad or tablet device and has been successfully trialled in Ceduna and Coober Pedy," he said.
"Once these restrictions start on November 1, customers will need to produce ID before they are able to buy alcohol."
Mr Soulio said that after support from Aboriginal communities, the conditions imposed also prohibited the sale of takeaway liquor to people living in dry communities, similarly to restrictions in Ceduna and Coober Pedy.
The conditions will take effect from November 1 to enable licensees to be trained and provided with signs - and will be reviewed in 12 months.
The commissioner's decision can be found at www.cbs.sa.gov.au/PortAugustaRestrictions and the review of the restrictions in the trial at www.cbs.sa.gov.au/PortAugustaReview.
The community has been grappling with street-behaviour issues for some time.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.