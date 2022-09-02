Shamrocks Netball Club is celebrating a special multi-decade anniversary with members and supporters including Shirley O'Reilly who retired as a player at the spritely and incredible age of 80.
The club's 70 years of netball is glittered with premierships, idols and long-term role models.
Those role models extend to people like Shirley O'Reilly (nee Collins), Joyleen Heneker, Verna Collins, Kay and Les Virgo, Tom Sullivan, Bill Applebee and todays' club president Sarah Strong and committee with their tireless commitment as office-bearers and players.
The most-decorated Shamrocks' personality is Shirley for her role as player and administrator.
Shirley started playing netball, then known as basketball, back in 1947 when she was nine years old to make up the team numbers. Her sister, Joyce, also played.
The sport developed into a family affair with her father Brandon Collins driving the Port Augusta netball team to carnivals in his truck that had been fitted with car seats.
His input to netball became a significant start to the expansion of netball
The formation of Shamrocks began when Shirley played for the High School Team with Nancy Cooper, Judy Martin, Dorothy Johnson, Beryl Hearn, Pam Nicholson, Nancy Dwyer and Kathy Williamson in 1951 at the age of 13 years.
Her on-court skill and determination earned her the best-and-fairest award. In 1952, the High School Team was named Shamrocks.
At the age of 16 years, Shirley won the first Transcontinental Medal (1954) for association best-and-fairest player and went on to again win the trophy in 1955 and 1956.
Shamrocks won its first premiership in 1955. The team consisted of Coral Grantham, Vera Harrison, Carlene Absalom, Jenny Hocking, Vida Thomas, sisters Shirley and Joyce Collins and Joyleen Heneker
As a member of the Port Augusta Team, Shirley played at the Adelaide Country Carnival, Whyalla, Jamestown, Quorn and Peterborough.
Port Augusta had 200 girls in 1956 playing netball at the now civic centre location.
As numbers increased, more courts were needed to cater for all the local and inter-town matches.
Shirley enjoyed the journey of netball to a new location developed on Railway Parade.
As Brandon Collins had an earthmoving business, he prepared the site for development hence the name Brandon Collins Memorial Courts.
Relocations continued and In 1967 netball moved to Carlton Parade back to Railway Parade in 1986 and then to its current Central Oval Complex location in 2015.
In 1968, Shirley became president of the netball association and served for 16 years. She became a life member of the association and life member of Shamrocks.
Her passion and leadership for Shamrocks included her skills as president, fundraising to upgrade netball facilities, coaching and umpiring and receiving in 1985 her B grade umpire's badge.
Daughters Karen (Transcontinental Medal 1993) and Wendy followed Shirley's footsteps and 1976 marked a milestone.
Shirley and Karen played together in an A grade grand final, albeit as runners-up.
From 1979, Shirley had success coaching and playing at A2 level. One of the strong, quiet supporters to Shirley from 1957 for decades was Verna Collins.
Together they kept the club's foundation as solid as rock, encouraging and developing new juniors.
Always thinking to the future, in 1986 as association president Shirley saw the start of mixed netball.
Shamrocks started with one A grade team, B and C grades and expanded by 2014 to 29 teams in senior and junior grades.
The A grade team won eight premierships in a row, but after 2014 the club has not nominated a team at this level.
A rebuilding program is in progress led by the current committee.
Shirley retired from playing in 2018 at the age of 80 years old, having played 68 seasons and continued to umpire in 2021 at age 83 with another Shamrock champion Joyleen Heneker, a five-time Transcontinental medal winner who retired from playing in 2015.
Shamrocks has a true icon whose interest remains with the club.
Even in retirement in season 2022, Shirley attends the Central Oval Complex to watch Shamrocks teams and family members compete in the local competition.
Today the association has 74 teams of which Magpies has 21 teams, St Joseph's 18, Vikings 15, Railways nine, Shamrocks eight and Quorn three.
