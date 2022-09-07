Discover what's on in Port Augusta, region

ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, September 9, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
READY, SET, RACE
Pt Augusta Sporting Car Club
Saturday, September 10, Karl Petry Memorial Cup, practice 10am, time trials 11am, racing from 12pm, $10pp, U13 free.
GRAND FINAL DAY
Port Augusta Netball
Saturday, September 10, Central Oval, games begin at 9am, hosted by Magpies Netball Club.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, September 10, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday September 13, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
GREEN THUMBS
Sophie Thomson Workshops
Saturday & Sunday, September 17&18, Aust. Arid Lands Botanic Garden, various times; 3 free workshops, free garden walk, bookings essential, visit trybooking.com.
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, September 17, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, great stalls and more are welcome, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts and more, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, September 18, Wharflands Esplanade, 8am-12.30pm, grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689.
ON STAGE
Dance Explosion Concert
Friday September 23 - Sunday, September 25, various times, Lea Memorial Theatre, 12 Hannagan St, Pt Augusta, for more information, bookings www.trybooking.com
IT"S SHOWTIME
Quorn Show
Sunday, September 25, Quorn Oval, 45 Park Tce, from 9am, $10 adult, $5 concession, $2 school aged children, U5 free, displays, sideshows, live entertainment and much more.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
If you want to list an event send to editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication.
