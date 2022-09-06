The Transcontinental
HAWKS AUGUSTA HOLD ON TO TOP POSITION IN TABLE TENNIS

By Mark Shirley
September 6 2022 - 1:30am
Image - Shutterstock

With one game to go before the finals Hawks have overtaken South Augusta Bulldogs as the favourites to win the table tennis division one premiership with some great wins in the last month.

