With one game to go before the finals Hawks have overtaken South Augusta Bulldogs as the favourites to win the table tennis division one premiership with some great wins in the last month.
Eagles had something to say about that with a good win against them last week to Defeated Hawks 12 rubbers 39 games to 4 rubbers 18 sets.
Advertisement
Hawks were without the services of Ayrton Franke who was not available and they battled to win games with their best being Karl Chamberlain with two wins and Dave Christie and Brodie Elvin with one win each.
For the winners Josh Scurrah continued his good form with three singles wins , together with Coober Pedy based Adrian Christie with three wins and Stuart Beaton with one win.
Best match for the night was when Josh Scurrah defeated David Christie 11/7 in the fifth set in what could have been a huge upset.
In the other game South Augusta Bulldogs went down to bottom team Stirling North Crows 6 rubbers to 10 rubbers in a one-sided game.
Bulldogs who were top for most of the year will have to regroup if they are to have any chance in the finals.
David Schooling had two singles win, Tim Clarke with two wins and Whalley Yates one win each and for the Crows' Wes Yates continued his good form with a great display of hard hatting table tennis with three singles wins, Daniel Lutz two wins, Jed Waterworth and Murray Scholz one win.
Best match for the night was when the top two players in the club Wes Yates and David Schooling battled it out in a five-set match.
Wes winning 12/10 in the fifth set in a classic match which could have won him the best player trophy for 2022.
Jed Waterworth also had a great win over Michelia 11/5 in the fifth set
Taylor Yates had a good win the juniors and Brodie Elvin also displayed an improved effort with 1 win, James and Allyssa Davies also displaying some good skills on the night.
Divison 1 premiership table after round 14 - Hawks 8, Bulldogs 7 wins, Eagles 7, Crows 6
Jamestown had a close win against Port Augusta in the annual table tennis Inter-town game held at the Port Augusta Seaview Christian College facility recently, although the much-improved Port Augusta team went down 30 rubbers to 23 rubbers.
In the first division Port Augusta best three of Wes Yates, Josh Scurrah and Adrian Christie had a good win against the Jamestown top three lead by Damon Crawford, 7 rubbers to 3 rubbers with the best matches Damon defeating Adrian Christie 11/6 in the fifth set and John defeating Adrian 11/8 in the fifth set, an unlucky night for Adrian.
For Port Augusta Wes had two singles wins, Josh two and Adrian one and Damon Crawford had a great night for Jamestown with three wins.
In the second group the Port Augusta group of Karl Chamberlain, Tim Clarke, Ayrton Franke and Daniel Lutz had a 10 rubber to 4 rubbers win over the Jamestown group with Ayrton two singles wins, Karl three singles wins in a great display, Tim Clarke two wins and Daniel one win in a consistent team effort.
In the third group Port Augusta suffered a bad loss against its well drilled opponents with Miriam Gregurke, Dave Christie, Stuart Beaton and Josh Holden had few wins between them, Dave and Miriam with one single win each.
Ian Gibb had a great night for Jamestown with three wins.
Advertisement
In the fourth group the team of Michella Isac Neves, Whalley Yates, Jed Waterworth and Mick McKinlay were outclassed by their more fancied opponents losing 3 rubbers to 11 rubbers with Michella, Whalley and Jed all having one single win each.
David Clark had a great night for Jamestown with three singles wins.
In the last two groups Jamestown players all played well in a consistent effort and this got them across the line, overall a very solid performance from Port Augusta however not good enough and they will need to regroup before their next meeting in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.