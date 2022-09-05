The Transcontinental
Early scare for South Augusta, but their players' experience trumps the young Port team

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:31am, first published 6:34am
Port players gather in a huddle. Photo: Ethan Nitz Photography

South Augusta rebounded after a first-quarter shock from a much-improved Port in the Spencer Gulf League elimination final at Central Oval in Port Augusta on Sunday.

