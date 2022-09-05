South Augusta rebounded after a first-quarter shock from a much-improved Port in the Spencer Gulf League elimination final at Central Oval in Port Augusta on Sunday.
At one stage in that term, Port led by 28 points to nil with their youngsters running rampant in the windy weather.
Advertisement
But the experienced South outfit bounced back to be just 12 points down at the first change.
The resurgence was led by midfielder Kriston Thompson with help from Billy-Jo Russell and Kahran McKenzie.
The home team kept grinding away and eventually took the lead. Both teams were inaccurate.
Russell, usually on a back-flank, moved to full-forward in the last quarter to kick two goals to seal the visitors' fate.
Port on-baller Lawson Collins racked up many disposals and ruckman Fraser Smith was outstanding.
To Port's credit, they didn't throw in the towel. They lost by a respectable 34 points and are now out of the premiership race..
South 9-20 (74); Port 5-10 (40)
The visitors were a young group who, if they stick together next year, could take a step farther in the finals.
It was, in any case, the first finals' appearance by the club in four or five years so the hierarchy should take some solace from that.
Best for South were Kriston Thompson, Cameron Tiggemann, Caleb Ritter, Cassius Stuart and Patrick Kennedy.
Best for Port were Liam Hargreaves, Jarrod Smith, Ben Glover, Thomas Faulkner and Lawson Collins.
South will face Solomontown at Central Oval on Sunday in the cut-throat preliminary final. The Cats were humiliated by the Lions at Memorial Oval, but they are a much better team than that, particularly when they take on the northerners.
Proprietary-Risdon opened the scoring with a goal from a long kick near the centre square while benefitting from a two-goal breeze towards the Cathedral end.
Former Madigan Medallist Jordy Fuller kept the crowd spellbound with his skills on behalf of the Lions.
The Cats seemed to get caught in the dead pocket and were unable to trouble the goal umpires, being scoreless in the first quarter.
In the second term, Lions forward Hugo Wallace showed that his injury worries are behind him.
He lined up the goals from the right forward flank to watch the ball swing left, then veer right, to go through the big sticks.
Advertisement
Lions have booked a spot in the grand final and will rest this weekend.
Proprietary-Risdon 13-13 (91); Solomontown 8-8 (56)
Best for Lions were Joel Palmer, Ben Harmer, David Allocca, Dylan Aldridge and Fuller.
Best for the Cats were Kaleb Head, Graham Cooke, Corey Davey, Ryan Saracino and Nick Redman.
Before the match, Madigan Medallist Corey Davey, of Solomontown, was presented with his award by league president Les Promnitz.
The Ken Jeffrey Award for most winning points scored in all four grades went to South Augusta and was accepted from Jeffrey by Michael Kerin.
Advertisement
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.