The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Railways, Vikings to fight for netball premiership

By Sue Dalla Santa
September 6 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the game of goals in the Port Augusta netball A grade preliminary final tussle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.