Railways, Vikings to fight for netball premiership

It was the game of goals in the Port Augusta netball A grade preliminary final tussle.
Vikings and Magpies kept pace with each other until half time with Magpies in the lead 30-28.
Goalers were doing their job - Zada 9/11, Sulley-Beales 8/8, Freeman 9/10, Harris 7/9.
Harris unleashed in the third quarter 13/16 which toppled the combined Magpies total of 12 goals as Vikings took the lead 44-42.
In the fourth quarter Vikings had a six goals lead as the Magpies determination quickly evaporated the difference to two goals.
Players on both sides were scrambling and diving to the floorboards for possession.
Zada was having to shrug off Vikings defender Bishop's close physical tactics.
Competition in the midcourt between Magpies' Treloar and Vikings' B Myles was hard fought to gain possessions and to intercept play for turnovers.
Magpies defenders Warren and Jones read play well to earn turnovers but they were no match for rebounds against Vikings tall goaler Freeman who shot 7/8 in the last quarter.
Magpies bubble burst.
It set the standard for the season. It had the best skill equipped team the club had nominated in two decades however top team Vikings had it's game plan on target to a grand final berth 16-17, 12-13, 16-12, 13-13 (57-55).
The grand final between Vikings and Railways will be a stunner.
Celebrating 90 years, Ken Fuller will be spectating the game. Ken has granddaughters Peyton Fuller, Belinda Myles and great granddaughter Ellyssa Myles competing in opposing teams.
At the conclusion of the A grade grand final game, which starts at 5.30pm, the prestigious Trans Medal will be presented by the editor Greg Mayfield.
Everyone has a favourite player.
Has Magpies players Treloar, Sulley-Beales, Zada shared team votes? Has 'young guns' Vikings Harris, E Myles, Magpies Warren, Railways T Coulthard, Kennedy caught the umpires eye?
What about St Joes defenders Dunlop and 2021 winner Breen? It is all about being the fairest and best.
Vikings Casey Lukich knows the netball elements required to win finals and did not let the team down with goaler Sophie Finch to blitz a flawless 18-goal haul in the second quarter to set the scene for the win over top team St Josephs 9-11, 18-7, 11-14, 8-11 (46-43). It is a Railways and Vikings grand final.
St Josephs Club already has a 2022 premiership flag. Sister teams Gold and Blue will test each other for the honours. Magpies faltered in the third quarter against Joes Blue team 46-52.
A commendable game was played by Vikings Green however the powerful Magpies strength of Sophie Warren, Zara Thiele, Jada Grosser and Kelis Jackson-Martin 51-26 steered Magpies into a grand final showdown with St Josephs. This should be a cracker game.
