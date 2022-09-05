Worlds colliding, the Yarta Purtli Gallery came alive to emu feathers, possum fur and Dreamtime effigies at Port Augusta on Friday.
Renowned artist Juanella McKenzie presented Ngatchu Yarta or My Country to an eager audience including Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher.
Juanella, whose husband and children are also artists, had price tags on the artworks ranging to $30,000.
She said she is a multi-disciplinary visual artist who spans generations.
"I like to use ancient techniques as well as modern to tell old and new stories," she said.
"This artwork is inspired by the Flinders Ranges and my connection to the ranges and shares the Dreaming stories as well as being inspired by the land.
"Now I do artwork with my children." The Adnyamathanha-Luritja woman's communities are in the central desert and the ranges.
Reflecting this, a centrepiece of the display was a giant circle of emu feathers and another focal point was a kangaroo-possum fur blanket draped from the ceiling.
Juanella handed some traditional medicine and slices of quandong to the Aboriginal Affairs Minister who told The Transcontinental that her work was "remarkable".
He said his favourite piece was titled Coming Together and featured kangaroo skin, ochre and emu fat.
"It is a way of communicating culture and country, sharing with the broader community," Mr Maher said.
"Wherever you go, wherever you wake up, you are on Aboriginal land - always was, always will be. Sharing things that are special to you with everyone - that is the very definition of reconciliation.
"As the years unfold, what Juanella does will be more amazing."
Stuart MP Geoff Brock, also a guest, said he was "intrigued" by the artwork.
"It is very emotional and you have done a fantastic job," he said.
Giles MP Eddie Hughes, who also attended, said it was a strong reflection of country and "belonging and a sense of place". "It is high-quality art," he said.
Mayor Brett Benbow told the gathering of about 25 visitors that it was "extra special" that Juanella is a local artist.
"She grew up in the Davenport Reserve at Port August and Yappala Station in the ranges," he said.
Juanella was aged only 12 years old when she sold her first painting to a Dutch tourist at the Old Ghan Restaurant in Hawker.
Many more inspiring artworks are out there in the sands of the outback and rocky outcrops of the ranges.
When the mayor mentioned that Juanella had sold a painting at 12 years old, she replied: "My daughters have broken that record."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
