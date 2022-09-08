A supermarket ceiling collapsed, causing thousands of dollars' damage, as torrential rain hit Port Augusta in a freak storm on Wednesday, September 7.
Residents coped with rising stormwater as the city was lashed with rain and hail almost the size of golf balls.
The downpour led to Port Augusta City Council chiefs holding an emergency meeting on Thursday, September 8, to determine how to react to flooding and damage.
Some houses were also flooded.
The damaged ceiling was at the Woolworths store which was due to re-open at 12.30pm on Thursday.
A Woolworths spokesperson said the safety of customers and team members was the company's priority.
"Our Port Augusta team did the right thing to act quickly to evacuate the store in line with our established safety procedures," they said.
"The store has ceased trading and will re-open once structural engineers inform us it is safe to do so.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming customers back into our store as soon as possible."
The ceiling of the Electrical Discounters store in Port Augusta, also crashed down under pressure of water.
Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars.
Whyalla had close to 20 millimetres in a series of steady cloudbursts on the Wednesday.
Port Pirie was hit by a storm about the same time as the Port Augusta downpour. Loud claps of thunder could be heard as lightning filled the sky.
Lighter falls were recorded in the metropolitan area.
PHOTOS: You can send images of rain, floods and water damage from all three cities to greg.mayfield@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0407 731 516.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
