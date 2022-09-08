The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Hail storm causes millions of dollars in damage in Port Augusta

By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 8 2022 - 9:37am, first published 7:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Augusta residents and businesses face a damage bill running into the millions of dollars after a freak storm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.