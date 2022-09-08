Port Augusta residents and businesses face a damage bill running into the millions of dollars after a freak storm on Wednesday.
The city was lashed with 21 millimeters of rain in 30 minutes and pounded by golf ball-sized hailstones.
The hailstones were a particular menace, knocking down tree leaves which flowed into gutters and drains with the ice which then froze again blocking the outflow of water.
The ceiling of the Woolworths supermarket came crashing down as did the inner roof of Electrical Discounters, in Tassie Street.
Owner of the electrical store Tom Antonio estimated damage was up to $200 000 to his premises.
"There has been stress on the staff - when you have so much passion and commitment and pride and you see something like that and then you go down the tube and have to redo everything," he said.
He stood in the car park outside the store where piles of wood chips lay after being washed down from a nature strip nearby through what was a "river" across the area.
The Augusta highway was reduced to one lane across the city because of floodwater and schools were reported to have been damaged.
In other problems caused by the weather:
Mayor Brett Benbow said hail smashed the glass in his skylight at home and damaged his roof.
"It was just like a shotgun hitting it," he said.
"I am not the only one. There are other properties affected.
"When I was driving around in the weather I had to pull over because of the hail.
"You could see the water had blocked the drains and had nowhere to go."
The freak storm left a trail of destruction and mud about 4pm on Wednesday, but with the wind blowing on Thursday the town had dried out except for residents and businesses nursing damage.
Ominously, about 5pm on Thursday the sky turned black again and there was another cloudburst.
Orroroo in the Mid North was also hit by the storm.
