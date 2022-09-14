Discover what's on in Port Augusta, region

MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, September 17, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, September 17, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, great stalls and more are welcome, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts and more, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, September 18, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689.
ON STAGE
Dance Explosion Concert
Friday September 23 - Sunday, September 25, various times, Lea Memorial Theatre, 12 Hannagan St, Pt Augusta, for more information, bookings www.trybooking.com
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, September 23, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints, call 8641 1021 for more details.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, September 25, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
IT'S SHOWTIME
Quorn Show
Sunday, September 25, Quorn Oval, 45 Park Tce, from 9am, $10 adult, $5 concession, $2 school aged children, U5 free, displays, sideshows, live entertainment and much more
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
If you want to list an event send to editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication
