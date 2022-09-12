An unlicensed Port Augusta drink-driver was caught seven times over the legal limit at Warnertown near Port Pirie
Police stopped his Mitsubishi sedan on the Augusta Highway at 10am on Sunday, September 11.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Port Augusta, had a breath-test reading of 0.352. Checks revealed the man had never held a licence and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
The man was arrested on the warrant and refused bail. He was due to appear in the Port Pirie Magistrates Court.
He has been reported for drink-driving.
His car was impounded for 28 days and he is banned from gaining a licence for 12 months.
Police were recently alerted to a series of break-ins on unlocked cars in Solomontown.
Cash and other items were seized by the thieves.
Officers warned people to secure their vehicles.
Police are conducting regular drink-driving test stations on roads around Port Pirie.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
