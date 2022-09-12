A resources company operated by an Aboriginal team in Port Augusta has shared in a billion-dollar windfall as a supplier to BHP's Olympic Dam mine.
In figures just released, it is revealed that the mining giant spent that money with its suppliers in South Australia in 2021-22.
Among the suppliers is Outback Mining Services, an 100 per cent Indigenous-owned business, specialising in surface and underground plant maintenance and facility maintenance.
The firm got its start at Olympic Dam through the BHP/C-res Local Buying Program for as-needed maintenance opportunities at the mine.
"After the great service provided by the company, BHP secured the firm on a multi-year contract as a reliable local supplier of maintenance labour," a spokesman said.
The company has 30 workers, eight of whom are at the copper, gold and uranium mine in the outback, north of Port Augusta.
The team backs the community, including taking on young Indigenous work-experience students from the high school and sponsoring West Augusta Football Club.
"The relationship between BHP and the company is a great example of maximising the value of the Local Buying Program as an incubator for small-to-medium local and Indigenous businesses," the spokesman said.,
Director of the company Jared Davies said his group had a good experience with the Big Australian.
"Small and regional businesses face unique challenges and BHP has approached our partnership with real intent and effort to understand what was important for us to achieve shared value for both our companies," he said.
"In particular, BHP's seven-day payments for local businesses has helped our company to grow more quickly, had a positive effect on cashflow and helped us to meet demand.
"As a business, we are passionate about growing skills and training and apprenticeships in the region.
"We are focused on providing more opportunities for local and Indigenous workers.
"The company looks forward to continuing a mutually-beneficial relationship."
The miner's economic contribution report for 2021-22 says:
Jenny Purdie, Asset President Olympic Dam, said that BHP was proud of its contribution to SA.
"The state had been a strong supporter of our company and our industry for many decades." she said.
"We will continue to invest in our people and our operations in SA, creating jobs, spending with local and Indigenous businesses and supporting regional communities as we look to strengthen our copper business in the state."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.