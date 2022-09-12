Central Augusta sneak home for grand final win

The Port Augusta Junior Football League held its under 13 grand final matches on September 1 in front of a 500-strong crowd at ETSA oval.
The grand final was contested between Central Augusta and South Augusta.
The two sides had met four times during the minor round with both sides winning two games each in closely fought contests, so both teams and the crowd were expecting a tough encounter.
After the coin toss with umpires Hayden Warren and Aaron Toome, South were to have first use of a strong four to five goal south easterly breeze.
South started well making use of the breeze kicking long from the centre clearances to the goal face with the quarter time break seeing the score in their favour at 3.1 to 1.1.
Central responded well in the second quarter with some good ball movement by foot heading into half time with 3.6 to South 3.1
The third term was a good old-fashioned arm wrestle in which South held Central scoreless.
South, in turn, had ample opportunities to apply scoreboard pressure but could only manage 1.3 with the windy conditions making goal kicking difficult.
The split at three quarter time was 4.4 to 3.6 in favour of South.
Both sides battled hard in the last quarter with neither prepared to give an inch to their opponent with some tight pressure footy being played.
The ball spent a good 10 to 12 minutes in the Central forward line who were kicking with the wind but were unable to convert due to a great defensive effort by the South back line.
Eventually Central were able to break through with their fourth goal for the evening in the 13th minute to put them in front by five points with less than two minutes on the clock.
With less than a minute to play South's Leo McInnis, in a best on ground performance, broke the Central half back line with a run and carry into the stiffening wind.
His long shot pushing just across the face of goal allowing Central to rebound safely back to the middle where the siren sounded. Central premiers by five points.
Final score - Central 4-9-33; South 4-4-28
Full credit must go to coaches Anthony Ruffles, Central, and Kurt Reynolds, South, for their efforts throughout the season and on the night to provide everyone with a memorable game of football.
Well done to both clubs involved.
Presentationssaw Addysan Di Paolo, of South Augusta, receive the Corey Medal for best and fairest player for the season.
He capped off a very consistent season polling 18 votes to narrowly edge out team-mates Leo McInnis and Zach Amos both with 17.
Logan Ruffles, from Central, came in third after a solid season with 13 votes.
The Margaret Nobbes leading goalkicker trophy was won by Leo McInnis with 43 goals ahead of Jake Davenport from Central with 38.
The under 11 football season concluded on Sunday, August 21, with a good year had by sides Central, South, West and Hawks.
Central capped off a very consistent season to finish with nine wins from 12 games to be crowned premiers ahead of a fast-finishing West outfit with eight wins.
Congratulations to Central coach Damien O'Dea, assistant Shane Brown and all the young Central players for a good season.
