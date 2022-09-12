South Augusta leapt out of the blocks to score two goals in a few minutes against Solomontown in the Spencer Gulf League preliminary final at Port Augusta on Sunday.
The strong early start into the wind was overtaken by the Cats who then scored five goals in a row to lead at the first break.
As the game wore on, it was lucky for the home team that the visitors were failing to kick truly.
The Cats missed some "gettable" goals, but remained in front.
Early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs staged a mini-revival with several goals, but this was snuffed out by the Cats who were never going to let it go.
Kahran McKenzie starred for South with four goals in a strong four-quarter effort to be the team's best player.
He showed his ability with some opportunist, sharp snaps at goal.
It was a typical preliminary final with both teams going for broke while maintaining a high standard in perfect weather at Central Oval.
Cats' tall man Lawson Munzberg was on song with four goals.
The price of the win was a shoulder injury to Joel Baker. On-baller Ryan Saracino played limited time.
The Cats 13-19 (97); the Bulldogs 11-7 (73)
Best for Solomontown were Jonathon Hayes, Corey Davey, Joel Baker, Thomas Silvestri and Riley Hayes.
Best for South were Kriston Thompson, Kahran Mckenzie, Jaylon Wingfield, Caleb Ritter and Aziel Stuart.
The Cats will now go through to the grand final to be played at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday after just six days' rest instead of the usual seven.
It will be a replay of the qualifying final with Lions already having won that match to go straight into the big one.
And it should be a close affair, given the extra-time grand final played at Port Augusta last season. It was won by Risdon-Proprietary.
Lions' coach Matt Promnitz predicts a "cracker" of a match to be decided by midfield ascendancy.
Across the centre there will be clashes between Dylan Aldridge-Corey Davey, Luke Patterson-Jono Hayes and Dave Allocca-Riley Hayes.
Mason Munzberg and Cooper Stoll will clash in ruck to influence the outcome of the match.
Cats' coach Joel Head said his players were "pretty banged up" after two bruising finals.
"We hope to put up a better performance than we did in the qualifying final," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
