A mayor says he felt "part of history" when King Charles's proclamation was read outside state parliament on Sunday.
Brett Benbow, of Port Augusta City Council, watched as Governor Frances Adamson read the age-old citation bestowing the throne on the late Queen Elizabeth's son.
North Terrace was closed to traffic outside the parliament and about 2000 thronged the area for the special moment.
Mr Benbow sat beside the consuls for Sri Lanka and Singapore with parliamentarians in the front row.
"The South Australian Police Band played the national anthem and a couple of other tunes," he said.
After a speech by Premier Peter Malinauskas, the Kaurna Nation performed a Welcome to Country followed by Ms Adamson reading the proclamation.
"I felt like I was part of history," Mr Benbow said.
"It was a good feeling actually, considering the only other time it happened was 70 years ago for the Queen ... I will never experience that again.
"I thought that I should represent my city and was glad I did it.
"You should respect those people with those titles."
Mayors from Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Port Pirie and Broken Hill were at the ceremony.
Mr Benbow was photographed later with the Queen's portrait which hangs in the council offices in Port Augusta.
He praised the late monarch for visiting South Australia seven times as part of 17 trips to Australia.
Port Augusta lowered its Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags at Gladstone Square out of respect for her life and death.
Other recognition by the council will be guided by state government protocol. A message from the Premier was posted on the council's social media.
Mr Benbow said the late monarch had been an "amazing" woman to have still been serving her country and people at 96 years old.
"She showed a passion for Australia, visiting Adelaide three times, including for the Silver Jubilee, and Port Lincoln, Whyalla and Broken Hill," he said.
"She had an interest in country areas."
