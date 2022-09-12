The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Packed crowd including Port Augusta mayor listens as Governor reads royal proclamation

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Brett Benbow travelled to Adelaide for the Proclamation out of respect for the Royal Family. Photo: Supplied

A mayor says he felt "part of history" when King Charles's proclamation was read outside state parliament on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.