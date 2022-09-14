Claws out for Lions v Cats

The clash of the season is taking place on Saturday, September 17 where rivals Proprietary/Risdon Lions and Solomontown Cats will be battling out to become champions of the Spencer Gulf Football League.
League secretary, Matt Giles, said that the Proprietary/Risdon Lions will be motivated to win the grand final, after taking the title in 2021.
"They're going for a back to back premiership. Prop/Risd played against Solomontown last year, so I know the cats will certainly be looking for some revenge," he said.
Solomontown Cats finished first on the ladder with Proprietary/Risdon Lions finishing in second, but the grand final is anybody's game.
Win or lose, Matt is looking forward to watching some quality football.
"We've had issues with Covid going through our teams, but I think we're going to be in for an absolute ripper of a game if both teams are at their best," he said.
"The game will be a big reflection on what's been a really positive season."
Matt said that some of the players to watch on the Solomontown side include Madigan Medalist Corey Davey, and Dylan Boundy, whereas on the Prop/Risd side, Andrew Wright, Tyler Eckert and David Alloca have been standouts for the team.
"I think both teams have a great player base. Each team has a solid group and you can take a look through both A grade teams and there's half a dozen names you could pick from each club that stand out," Matt said.
Coach of Proprietary/Risdon, Matt Promnitz, has complete faith in his team. He said "we actually beat Solomontown last year in overtime, so this is a rematch."
"We've just grown form experience from our grand final win last year.
"Our players have gotten better, so that's added to our team. We're in a stronger position than 12 months ago.
"Solomontown will definitely be putting up a fight, that's for sure. Our best football will be good, but it's going to be a battle."
Coach of Solomontown Cats, Joel Head, said having quality players is what has contributed to their success this year.
"Some of the other teams have struggled with injuries, but our players are quality, and they've kept the pressure on," he said.
"The last time we played, we were beaten and they outperformed us very well.
"We were pretty banged up after the Sunday game, so we're looking to make a better effort and give them more of a challenge.
"We hope to keep the pressure on and chip away at the scoreboard."
The Grand Final between Proprietary/Risdon Lions and Solomontown Cats will kick off at 2.45pm, on Saturday, September 17 at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
