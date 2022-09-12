Taylor-Lee Breen has won her third consecutive Trans Medal having won 2019, 2021 and now 2022. (2020 COVID year - no games). Breen is a most valued defending player for St Josephs A Grade Team. Her consistent performance each week has held her in high esteem for her respectful demeanour and as an on-court leader with her athletic ability to cover two thirds of the court when defending opposition space and players. Her footwork and closing speed coupled with a rebounding prowess is exceptional.