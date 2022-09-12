The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Viking take out back-to-back premierships in netball finals

By Sue Dalla Santa
Updated September 13 2022 - 12:54am, first published September 12 2022 - 10:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GRADE

Vikings ruthlessly claimed its back-to-back premierships in the most skilled polished approach from the second quarter onwards. Railways claimed the first quarter 13-11. From there on it was a downhill slide. Vikings with its seven players specialising in all positions reduced Railways midcourt to mediocrity 15-5, 13-8, 13-11 (52-37).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.