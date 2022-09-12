Vikings ruthlessly claimed its back-to-back premierships in the most skilled polished approach from the second quarter onwards. Railways claimed the first quarter 13-11. From there on it was a downhill slide. Vikings with its seven players specialising in all positions reduced Railways midcourt to mediocrity 15-5, 13-8, 13-11 (52-37).
Vikings midcourters Allison Pullen, Belinda Myles and Ellyssa Myles took advantage time after time to capitalise on Railways average choice of passing manoeuvres. Interceptions were so high that Vikings Goalers Freeman 24/29 and best player in the final Harris 28/40 were provided 69 scoring opportunities compared to Railways 48 chances to score.
Railways Goalers Coulthard 24/35 and Warren 13/13 were overwhelmed by Vikings defenders Mckenna and Bishop's ability to read their goal circle moves. The defenders superbly gained turnovers. As much as cheer squads contributed to the excitement of the competition no-one expected the vast difference in the two teams game plans.
The collapse of Railways game plan was a sensational victory path for Vikings to secure the 2022 Premiership.
A nice tribute to the Grand Final was mother and daughter Belinda and Ellyssa Myles enjoying the achievement together.
Railways were four goals down at half time against Vikings 18-21. What looked like a Vikings victory took a dramatic turn in the fourth quarter. Railways poured on an avalanche of powerful goal scoring that left its opposition shattered.
Railways goalers Hudson 26/35 and Buckskin 22/27 amassed an unbelievable 18-5 last quarter blitz thanks to the inspiring defending work in the midcourt by best player in the final Rosie Venning.
To be down four goals and to win by twelve goals equates to 16 turnovers. It was a magnificent effort by Railways to win the premiership in such a fashion 8-10, 10-11, 12-10, 18-5 (48-36).
Magpies settled quickly to dominate the outcome over St Josephs especially in the second half 6-4, 9-8, 14-8, 11-6 (34-18). The game was promoted to be a stunner and Magpies did just that. It stunned Joes.
Player of the final Magpies goaler Jada Grosser 19/22 and counterpart Jackson- Martin 15/20 did not give Joes defenders Badcock and Scharenberg any reason to rebound.
The Nance Miller U15 Best and Fairest Magpies defender Sophie Warren demonstrated her brilliance in shutting down Joes attack to the goal circle with Thiele creating the passing pathway through the midcourt.
Magpies were in magnificent form and confirmed it is the best U15 Team in the competition to win the Premiership.
St Josephs Blue experienced players overcame the young persistent St Josephs Gold team by having goaler and finals best player Ktora Dannenberg on target with 33/47 goals to win 15-11, 11-11, 7-12, 13-9 (46-43)
St Josephs goalers Angela Corbett 22/26 and Mikaela Rasmus 45/63 got the team off to a good start which helped to thwart the last quarter challenge from Magpies 20-9, 17-12, 16-12, 14-19 (67-52). Dynamic centre player Maria Corbell was best on court
Magpies Rebels charged home in the second half through goalers Aleesha Baker 29/36 and Mikayla Ferber 13/20 with best player and defender Carly Whitaker owning turnover play to defeat sister team Magpies 9-8, 10-13, 11-6, 12-8 (42-35).
St Josephs juggled its 12 players around in positions to keep Magpies Rebels from dominating play 8-5, 12-8, 13-6, 7-12 (40-31). Best Player goaler Emma Ruffles 14 goals, Liz Kiggins 2 goals and Courtney Redden 24 goals collectively had 94 shots at goal compared to its opposition with 47 chances.
G GRADE - Best Player Sarah Reed in the centre lead Shamrocks to loud cheering ovation to secure victory over Railways 12-6, 7-12, 7-9, 7-4 (33-30) in the presence of club icons Shirley O'Rielly, Joyleen Heneker, Nancy Palmer and Kay Virgo. Goaler Monica Tunks 14 goals scored the last winning goal, Vicki Anderson 19 goals.
Best Player Bailey McKenzie kept a cool approach to scoring 17 goals with Addison Blinman 16 goals in a thrilling 6-6, 10-7, 9-10, 8-6 (33-29) win against Magpies. Havana Singer 13 goals, Lilly Veljkovic 16 goals.
Best Player Bridie Lukich (33/39 goals) was faultless in leading Vikings to victory over a hard trying St Josephs Blue 10-3, 12-6, 7-6, 11-7 (40-22).
Best Player Larnie Allen showed great versatility as a goaler and defender with Kiyanna Hudson to lead Railways 6-1, 4-2, 2-3, 7-2 (19-8) to win over Vikings.
Vikings goal defender Christie Bowshire showed why she was best player with her great reading of play to intercept passes and turn over play to goalers Poppy Doran 12 goals and Josephine Dodd 15 goals to claim victory over St Josephs 8-6, 6-3, 9-5, 4-5 (27-19).
Jameeka-Lee Khan with 12 goals earned the best player in final for Magpies Rebels in the win over St Josephs Blue 4-1, 1-3, 8-2, 2-3 (15-9)
Quorn had Ella Berry fast tracking goals 12/17 to earn best player in the win against Shamrocks 4-1, 6-1, 3-4, 4-3 (17-9) Maya Kruger shot 5 goals. Shamrocks Leekeisha Doolan and Kylin Jackson scored the 9 goals.
Taylor-Lee Breen has won her third consecutive Trans Medal having won 2019, 2021 and now 2022. (2020 COVID year - no games). Breen is a most valued defending player for St Josephs A Grade Team. Her consistent performance each week has held her in high esteem for her respectful demeanour and as an on-court leader with her athletic ability to cover two thirds of the court when defending opposition space and players. Her footwork and closing speed coupled with a rebounding prowess is exceptional.
In receiving the Trans Medal from the Editor Greg Mayfield Taylor "thanks the Trans for its continued support for netball recognition in Port Augusta" Congratulations Taylor-Lee
Sheree Smith presented valued St Josephs B Grade player Courtney Hannigan with the Len Blaschek Memorial Trophy. Courtney leads on the court from the defence line. Her ability to earn opportunities for the team includes her ability to closely defend opposition goalers, intercept, rebound and to open up clear passages of forward play to Joes goalers. Courtney has taken a leadership role in the club as a coach. Congratulations Courtney.
As a most respected Magpies player Sophie Warren was presented the Nance Miller Memorial Medal by Jan Black for her outstanding defending ability in U/15 DIV1. Sophie not only competes in the U15 Division but is also a valued player in A Grade. Her ability to read and intercept opposing play and to out rebound the best of goalers is remarkable. Sophie was a key player in the successful Port Augusta U15 Div1 Country Championship Team. Her future in netball is further enhanced with her selection in the Thunderbirds Talent Academy. Congratulations Sophie
Netball icon Shirley O'Reilly presented esteemed U13 Div1 St Josephs player Amelia Carter with the Shirley O'Reilly Perpetual Trophy. Amelia is a champion netballer with versatile skills that is currently demonstrated in her role as a competent defender. Her ability to maintain composure under close game pressure was exhibited in the 2022 Port Augusta Country Championships Team. Congratulations Amelia.
