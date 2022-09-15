A major new step has been taken to overcome street trouble in Port Augusta.
The State Cabinet, while visiting the northern city, told of a $1.2 million program to be introduced to increase safety and wellbeing with a new service designed with Aboriginal leaders and community organisations.
The 24/7 response includes three key elements:
The plan aims to make public spaces safer, ensure Aboriginal people from remote communities have access to culturally-safe services while in Port Augusta and offer help to return to country.
The government said the service would tackle behaviour at the source by getting to know people on the street, offering support where people are and connecting people to services.
The success of the new service would be measured by reduced hospital admissions, fewer offences and people being more confident in their community.
Planned to start in November, the service will be ready to make an immediate impact during summer when Port Augusta experiences an increase in remote visitors.
The government said the program would extend the work of the whole-of-government Safety and Wellbeing Taskforce that was set up in 2021 to support visitors from remote communities in Adelaide.
The program is described as building on work by the Human Services Department in Ceduna in the past decade that brought together government agencies and community organisations to deal with safety concerns.
Human Services Minister Nat Cook, who was in Port Augusta with for the Country Cabinet visit, said she had visited the city previously to meet with Independent Stuart MP Geoff Brock, Aboriginal leaders and the Port Augusta City Council to look at better responses and services for remote visitors.
"By designing the program with local people and organisations, we are looking forward to having an impact on the challenges faced in the region," she said.
"We will establish an outreach team to provide an active after-hours and weekend response that can also help remote visitors return to country.
"The team will tackle behaviour by being on the street and visiting areas such as the foreshore and Gladstone Square.
"They will work with the SA Housing Authority to visit homes with excessive noise or overcrowding."
Mr Brock said the city was fortunate to have excellent local community services, including quality council and non-government organisation services such as the day centre and Aboriginal and health services.
"The service will bring together frontline services to provide on-the-ground responses on the street where they are needed the most," he said.,
"During summer, Port Augusta has an increase in remote visitors and an increase in street trouble."
Mayor Brett Benbow said he had lobbied for such a program.
"This dedicated, locally-based response is a fantastic outcome," he said.
"Remote visitors come to Port Augusta for many reasons, including visiting family, access to medical services, attending court and access to alcohol and other drugs.
"Many have multiple chronic health issues and end up sleeping rough. At times, behaviour spirals out of control in popular areas such as the foreshore and the square.
"The service is a much-needed initiative to support both our remote visitors as well as our residents, businesses and other visitors to our city."
Giles MP Eddie Hughes said he was happy that the taskforce had expanded its focus statewide, recognising that challenges and impacts of remote visitors were not limited to Adelaide alone.
"This response is a welcome initiative and funding investment for the Upper Spencer Gulf," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
