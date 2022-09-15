Heather Kamarra Shearer's artwork deals with her journey as a member of the Stolen Generations.
The respected Arrarnte artist has just won a $5000 scholarship from Guildhouse, South Australia's leading organisation for visual artists, craftspeople and designers.
She was born in Alice Springs, raised in Adelaide and now lives in Port Augusta.
Her artwork is described as being "culturally appropriate to her heritage" and has mostly centred on her Stolen Generations' story.
She has worked in the arts sector as a practising artist and arts worker/administrator/coordinator in SA and the Northern Territory.
As well, she gained an international profile through residencies and exhibitions in Paris/Limoges through the JamFactory, 1997, Belfast/Northern Ireland through ATSI Arts Board via Belfast Council; Queen's University Belfast, 1996 and 2015-16 respectively.
Ms Shearer has won awards including Alice Springs NAIDOC Artist of the Year 1992, Gladys Elphick Award (SA) Excellence in the Arts and Outstanding Leadership and Service to Community 2015.
Her duties have including sitting on many arts committees, providing advice and direction for First Nations' arts and she is often sought for major commissions.
She recently prepared four exhibitions - Malka 2022 (Port Augusta), Resilience: Journey of Memories (Port Adelaide), Reflections 22, PAAF (Port Adelaide) and an untitled Solo Exhibition of New Work (Tarnanthi Festival/SALA Week, Port Augusta).
Guildhouse said it was thrilled to announce that 16 diverse artists, craftspeople and designers would be supported through the program.
Ms Shearer is based in Port Augusta through a partnership with Country Arts SA.
Guildhouse leveraged the generous support of its Guildhouse Creative Champions donor group, the Ian Potter Foundation and Country Arts to award eight Catapult mentorships to South Australian practitioners.
Worth $5000 per mentorship, the program financially boosts the practices of 16 artists in the roles of mentees and mentors.
With applicants from around SA, the contenders are said to have represented the breadth of artistic practice and skills in the state.
Ms Shearer will be mentored by Dr Sera Waters, a renowned academic and textile artist, to learn new and advanced techniques in embroidery.
The program is highly sought-after and Guildhouse had an unprecedented number of applications from artists around SA, showing the necessity of what is considered to be an unique venture.
Esteemed SA visual artist Roy Ananda, who was on the selection panel, said the participants had a "dizzying diversity of practice, ranging from long-standing textile traditions to emerging digital modes of working".
