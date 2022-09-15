In a major step towards boosting the supply of affordable accommodation, the state government will build 26 new public homes in Port Augusta.
They are among more than 45 new public houses will be built in Spencer Gulf cities under a $177 million Public Housing Improvement Program.
Human Services Minister Nat Cook, who was in Port Augusta, told how tender packages were being developed for the homes in the northern city as well as Whyalla (18) and Port Pirie (4).
The accommodation will be a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties.
Ms Cook said the gulf cities were vital to our state's economy.
"It is important that we create housing options to support their development and growth while providing safe housing for vulnerable people," she said.
"The homes will allow Housing SA tenants to live in fantastic new premises in the locations they want - or need - to live in.
"I am proud of our commitment to improving existing homes and building new homes for families, couples and single people.
"Safe and secure housing supports better lives for both individuals and communities."
The tenders are set to open in late 2022 with construction scheduled to start before the end of the financial year.
In addition, six more homes are being built in the cities under existing programs - two in Port Augusta, two in Whyalla and two in Port Pirie.
They are set for completion by the end of 2022.
Labor's housing investment program includes:
Upper Spencer Gulf hosted a housing "round table" in Port Pirie on Wednesday as part of the Country Cabinet trip to the Upper Spencer Gulf.
It was planned to discuss the challenges being felt in the region and solutions.
The high-level talks were attended by Treasurer Stephen Mullighan, Human Services Minister Nat Cook, Regional Development Minister Clare Scriven, Housing Minister Nick Champion and Giles MP Eddie Hughes.
They met Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow, Port Pirie Mayor and Spencer Gulf Cities chairman Leon Stephens and Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin as well as industry representatives, employers and community housing providers.
The Ministers said country areas had significant house price increases and rental vacancy rates were low, making it difficult to attract workers to move there - and for tourist towns to recruit short-term workers at peak times.
In February, there were more than 3600 vacant jobs reported across regional South Australia.
The state's development agency, Renewal SA, has been meeting with local government to discuss the difficulties.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
