400 new homes

Upgrading of 350 vacant properties in need of major upgrades

Maintenance blitz on another 3000 homes to improve them

200 new homes will to be built in Greater Adelaide, 150 in regional South Australia and 50 units will be created for people experiencing homelessness.

Of the 150 new homes targeted for regional South Australia, construction on 84 is set to begin before the end of the 2022-23 financial year. Site investigation and planning for the remaining 66 homes is underway.