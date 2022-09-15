The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Two dozen new public homes will be built in Port Augusta to help vulnerable tenants

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 16 2022 - 12:34am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The work on public housing in Port Augusta will boost the construction industry. Photo: Shutterstock

In a major step towards boosting the supply of affordable accommodation, the state government will build 26 new public homes in Port Augusta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.