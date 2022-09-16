Nine of foster Mum Tina's "children" turned up to support her on one of her toughest days.
"I couldn't cry any more for my mum," she said regarding the day of her mother's funeral.
But when she saw the young people she cared for - most of whom were adults by that stage - attend the funeral, she shed a few more tears.
"I turned around and they were all sitting in the pews behind me," she said.
"I started crying because they must have really thought a lot of me and my Mum. It was beautiful to see them all there."
Tina and her husband Mark, of Port Augusta, are among residents who were recognised in Foster and Kinship Carer Week.
Running from September 11 to 17, the week aimed to celebrate dedicated carers.
The couple have looked after more than 15 children and young people in respite and longer-term arrangements in the past 28 years - including three now in their long-term care.
Their dedication to looking after some of the state's most vulnerable children and young people began when, through a neighbour, they connected with a young girl who needed a safe place to stay.
Tina said had heard some heartbreaking stories about what had happened to children and young people.
"I say to them that I am here to listen - I am here for whatever you want to tell me," she said.
"I am proud of how we helped the children and young people overcome their emotions and what they are scared of."
Tina was happy to see young people she cared for raise their own children in safe and happy environments, instilling in them the same strong work ethic and values she aimed to help them achieve.
She and Mark, who also have biological children, keep in close contact with many of the children and young people who have lived at their home.
Tina is an Aboriginal woman and cares for two Indigenous children.
She says although she is still working to understand her own culture, she has plenty of help to guide the children, including from a local Elder.
"If I don't understand something I go to her and I say, 'Can you help me in the right direction?'" she said.
At June 20, there were 1774 kinship carer households and 1404 foster carer households in South Australia.
Tina and Mark are supported in their roles by local foster care agency Uniting Country SA.
Uniting Country SA Executive Manager Yvonne Barker said her organisation was grateful for the role foster carers played in providing kind, safe, loving and nurturing support to children and young people.
For more information about becoming a foster carer call 1300 2 FOSTER (1300 2 367 837) or visit www.fostercare.sa.gov.au.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.