A note of caution has been sounded regarding any demolition of the Great Western Bridge at Port Augusta.
Scuba diver and underwater photographer Jeff Bowey raised the matter at the Country Cabinet community sessions in Port Pirie on Wednesday.
He told the Cabinet that the bridge was due for demolition. He had dived in that area.
"The water quality is declining in the Upper Spencer Gulf and seagrass is being lost," he said.
He said an "inverse estuary" surrounded Port Augusta, meaning that it took three to five years for water at the top of the gulf to reach the ocean.
Mr Bowey said raw sewage from Port Augusta was flowing into the waters.
"We should not remove this bridge completely. There are other sites around the world that have been managed differently," he said.
Premier Peter Malinauskas replied that the responsible Minister was Deputy Premier Susan Close who was overseas.
Keith Baldry, of the Environment Protection Authority, and a colleague named John from the environment department stood ready to answer questions.
Mr Malinauskas said that Mr Bowey could possibly talk to them after the session.
"I am asking to sit at the table to discuss it," Mr Bowey said.
Infrastructure Minister Tom Koutsantonis offered to discuss the matter also.
In other news from the Country Cabinet visit, it was revealed that the Port Augusta Sterile Insect Technology unit was "gearing up" to protect Riverland producers in the coming spring fruit fly season.
Funded by the federal and state governments, the unit was built about five years ago with the first releases of sterile flies bred there taking place in 2018.
The unit breeds 20 million sterile fruit flies per week which are then being released in the Riverland. This counters the spread of the insect.
Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven, who was in Port Augusta, said she was happy to see firsthand how the unit was operating at such a large-scale of production.
"We know how important this facility and its operations are to eradicating fruit fly in the Riverland which is why I have written to federal Minister Murray Watt about its expansion," she said.
"More than 468 million flies have been released in the Riverland on the ground and via plane since the start of the response in December, 2020.
"The scheme is being used in the Riverland with other tactics such as traps, organic bait, checking fruit for fruit fly and removing fallen fruit from yards."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
