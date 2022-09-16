Two mayoral candidates are locked in a duel in Port Augusta.
Sitting Mayor Brett Benbow is being challenged by Linley Shine.
Thirteen candidates are seeking election as councillors on Port Augusta City Council.
There are nine positions for councillors.
A draw was conducted for positions on the ballot paper with the following results, in order of appearance on the voting slip:
Mayoral and councillor candidates for Port Augusta are asked to send a photograph and a 200-word profile to greg.mayfield@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 5pm on Friday, September 30. Editor Greg Mayfield available on 0407 731 516.
Votes in the local government elections must be received before 5pm on Thursday, November 10.
A spokesman said it involved voting for who decides some key things that happen in the community.
This is done by postal ballot. A kit of information which contains ballot papers and how-to-vote instructions is distributed by post to registered voters.
If you are on the state (House of Assembly) electoral roll or have completed an enrolment to join the supplementary roll, you will receive a voting pack in late October.
The ballot paper will show the candidates standing for election. A profile of each candidate will be posted with your postal voting papers.
Residents can the candidates to talk to them about what they want for the area and why they want to be elected.
To find out more about each of the candidates and what they stand for, go to the candidate website:http://www.lga.sa.gov.au/page.aspx?a=5(Candidate website available once voting material has been issued)
You can find more information about how to complete and return your vote to ensure it is valid on the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA):https://www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/voting/voting-in-council-elections
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
