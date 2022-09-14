Discover what's on in Port Augusta, region

MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, September 24, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
ON STAGE
Dance Explosion Concert
Friday September 23 - Sunday, September 25, various times, Lea Memorial Theatre, 12 Hannagan St, Pt Augusta, for more information, bookings www.trybooking.com
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, September 23, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints. Call 8641 1021 for more details.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, September 25, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
IT"S SHOWTIME
Quorn Show
Sunday, September 25, Quorn Oval, 45 Park Tce, from 9am, $10 adult, $5 concession, $2 school aged children, U5 free, displays, sideshows, live entertainment and much more
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday September 27, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, October 2, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
DUCK PADDLING
Annual Rubber Duck Race
Sunday, October 2, Pt Broughton Foreshore northern end, 11am, ducks can be purchased before event or on the day for $3, free games, free goodie bags, phone 0427 970 894 or email pbsbc@hotmail.com
HOP ABOARD
Port Augusta Model Engineers
Sunday, October 2, Hannagan St, 11am-3pm, $5 train rides, closed in shoes must be worn, food, drinks, icecreams available.
LOST MUMMY
Outdoor Escape Room
Wednesday, October 5, start at Gladstone Square and finish at foreshore with activities and food, youth aged 12-25 years, under 12 must have adult , solve the clues to find the mummy, prizes, activities, barbecue lunch.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
If you want to list an event send to editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.